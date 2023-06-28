What's new for the 2024 Audi lineup

Audi has made a large number of small changes to its U.S. lineup for the 2024 model year. The broad strokes are that buyers of almost all ICE-powered model lines will be able to use remote start free of charge through the MyAudi app. Along with that, the brand is hyping its new app store, so a bunch of new owners will get a six-month free trial of Audi Connect Plus that opens up native and third-party app access to services like Spotify and Yelp, plus gaming, parking, charging, and news. Consider it enticement to getting hooked on a subscription after the trial period. Also, all 2024 crossovers and SUVs come standard with adaptive cruise control (ACC), or "adaptive cruise assist" (ACA) as Audi refers to it. A new optional predictive cruise control element allows the system to automatically react to changing speed limits.

Information for the 2024 Q8 comes at a later date. Updates to the Q8 E-Tron got outed in March. Otherwise, starting from the bottom:

2024 A3 Range

For the A3, the black optic sport package gets a new 18-inch wheel, and HomeLink functionality gets added to the Convenience Package. On the S3, a Carbon Atlas interior inlay replaces the Aluminum Spectrum inlay, and Fine Nappa leather seating becomes an a la carte option on the Premium Plus and Prestige trims. The RS 3 adopts a new Carbon Atlas matte inlay, and the accent stitching in the optional RS Design Package goes from green to red.

MSRP for the A3 range begins at $36,495 after the $1,095 destination charge, which gets the front-wheel drive A3 40 trim. The RS 3 starts at $62,795.

2024 A4 and A5 Ranges

The bread-and-butter A4 and rakish A5 comes with standard ACC, Audi active lane assist, Parking System Plus, and a heated steering wheel that can detect when hands are holding it. All but the base A4 40 and A5 40 will respond to Remote Start through the MyAudi app. Those cars fitted with navigation will get traffic sign recognition and predictive ACC. Outside, Arkona White replaced Ibis White on the color palette, and Progressive Red Metallic replaces Tango Red Metallic.

MSRP for the A4 range begins at $42,295 for the A4 40, and at the other end, $63,895 for the S4. MSRP for the A5 range begins at $48,795 for both the A5 Coupe S Line 45 and the A5 Sportback 40, and $79,695 for the RS 5 Coupe.

2024 A6 and A7 Ranges

Design tweaks on the A6 start with a redrawn grille and end with a revised diffuser. Matrix LED headlights come standard, the options suite grows with four new wheels and two new interior inlays. The A7 features a new honeycomb grille and ups the new wheel design count to five. Premium Plus and Prestige trims come standard with interior ambient LED lighting. Cars fitted with the Convenience Package benefit from a new display for adaptive cruise assist, the Executive Package adds dual-pane acoustic glass and traffic sign recognition to its amenities list.

On trims for which these colors are available, Arkona White replaces Ibis White, Grenadier Red metallic replaces Tango Red Metallic, Madeira Brown Metallic replaces Soho Brown Metallic, and Ascari Blue Metallic replaces Ultra Blue Metallic.

MSRP for the A6 range begins at $54,395 for the A6 45 sedan, and $75,795 for the S6. Separately, the RS 6 Avant is now exclusively available in the United States in new, more powerful Performance guise. It starts at $126,895.

MSRP for the A7 range starts at $72,295 for the A7 55, going to $85,595 for the S7 and $127,800 for the RS 7, which is also now available only as the new Performance version (click the link above to learn more).

2024 A8 Range

Sebring Black Crystal Effect exterior paint replaces Vesuvius Gray Metallic. The 2024 A8 starts at $89,995 for the A8 L 55, and $121,695 for the S8.

2024 Q3 Range

ACC gets on the list of standard equipment, HomeLink gets on the Convenience Package list, a wireless charging pad becomes an option. For the sheetmetal, Arkona White replaces Ibis White, Progressive Red metallic replaces Tango Red metallic, and Turbo Blue leaves the color suite.

The 2024 Q3 starts at $38,095 for the Q3 40.

2024 Q4 E-Tron Range

The battery electric compact crossover that joined the lineup for 2022 shows off a new set of steering column paddles to change brake regeneration levels, makes ACC with lane guidance standard, and adds HomeLink to the optional Convenience Package.

The baby electric SUV starts at $50,995 for the Q4 40 E-Tron.

2024 Q5 Range

The best-seller in the U.S. market gets standard Audi Active Lane Assist and a heated steering wheel with hands-on detection. The optional Black Optic Package for the Q5 40 Premium Plus and Prestige comes with black exterior trim and roof rails. Above that, the Q5 45 cabin bolts up standard sport seats and Gray-Brown Birch natural wood inlays. The Black Optic Package for the upper model expands the revisions with black Audi rings and model badge, black exterior trim, high-gloss front spoiler, air intakes, and rear diffuser, red brake calipers, and black roof rails. A black headliner goes inside as well as a perforated leather steering wheel with an S badge, on the SUV. One more treat for Prestige trims is a dark headlight treatment.

Finally, Arkona White exterior paint replaces Ibis White.

The 2025 Q5 starts at $44,795 for the Q5 40.

2024 Q7 Range

The once-flagship SUV makes adaptive cruise control and Remote Start standard. Multi-color ambient LED interior lighting is standard on Premium Plus and Prestige trims, the optional Executive Package adds traffic sign recognition. The Prestige trim can be had with HD Matrix LED headlights and a Dinamica headliner.

The Q7 55 Prestige gets access to a S Line sport package, the first time a Q7 S Line has made it to the United States. The exterior makeover includes S Line and Black Optic exterior kits with black rings and badges and black roof rails, and red brake calipers behind 21-inch five-spoke blade design wheels on all-season tires. An adaptive air sport sport suspension and all-wheel steering boost performance. Inside, there are S sport seats in black or gray Valcona leather with S embossing and diamond stitching, an extended leather package, a black cloth headliner, and brushed aluminum inlays.

The 2024 Q7 starts at $60,695 for the Q7 45 and $91,595 for the SQ7.

2024 E-Tron GT Range

The battery-electric four-door comes with Power Steering Plus, LED Interior Lighting Plus, and illuminated sills as standard. The Prestige trim comes with HD Matrix LED headlights and a Dinamica headliner.

This one starts at $107,495 for the E-Tron GT and $148,595 for the RS E-Tron GT.