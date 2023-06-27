Hennessey HP1000 tunes the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing up to 1,000 hp

For the Cadillac CTS-V, Hennessey Performance created an HPE upgrade that increased output from the stock 640 horsepower and 630 pound-feet of torque to as much as 1,000 hp and 966 lb-ft. Since the CT5-V Blackwing that's succeeded the CTS-V uses the same engine, it's only natural for Hennessey to repeat the trick. Called simply the H1000 this time, the boosted numbers remain the same at 1,000 hp and 966 lb-ft. Also, as before, there's a slightly less bananas trim making "just" 850 hp and 830 lb-ft. What we like best about the new model is that Hennessey retained the stock sedan's option of a manual transmission. The previous CTS-V only came with a ten-speed automatic, the CT5-V Blackwing comes with that ten-speed or a six-speed manual, and it seems Hennessey hasn't limited the H1000 to just sedans equipped with the auto box.

Hennessey told us it doesn't touch the transmission, and the manual cars retain ECU tricks like no-lift shift. So not only is the CT5-V Blackwing the most powerful sports sedan on the market from the factory (for now), and not only is it the only one sold with a manual, an H1000 would put 332 more ponies and 307 more torques under your fingertip control.

Upgrades to the 6.2-liter V8 are the same as before, including bits like ported cylinder heads, new intake and exhaust valves, new lifters and pushrods, larger heat exchangers, long-tube stainless steel headers, and a larger supercharger. The Texas tuner says the 0-60 time shrinks to about 2.5 seconds, the quarter mile passes in 10.1 seconds, and the top speed goes "well beyond" the 200-mph quote from Cadillac.

Hennessey didn't mention a price. On the sold out CTS-V versions, the HPE1000 added $65,000 to the price of a donor sedan; interested shoppers shouldn't be shocked at a similar premium or something a touch above that. The warranty's improved, however, going from one year and 12,000 miles on the HPE1000 to two years and 24,000 miles for the H1000. Builds are expected to begin in August.

Related video: