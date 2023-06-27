Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg acting like high schoolers, Musk's dad says

Mark Zuckerberg (left) and Elon Musk. Getty Images

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg appear to have agreed to fight each other.

But the Twitter owner's dad isn't very pleased about the idea.

Errol Musk told The Sun it's a "no-win situation" and he's "quite worried" about the potential bout.

Elon Musk's dad said the world's richest person is in a "no-win situation" with his potential fight versus Mark Zuckerberg, in an interview with British newspaper The Sun.

"The thing is if this crazy fight goes ahead, if Elon beats this guy, Elon will be called a bully, being so much heavier and taller," Errol Musk told The Sun. "While if he loses, the humiliation would be total."

The two billionaires seemingly agreed to clash after the Twitter CEO tweeted last Wednesday: "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol." Zuckerberg responded via his Instagram story: "Send me location."

Nothing is finalized yet, but UFC president Dana White said he talked to Musk and Zuck on the phone and both are "dead serious" about fighting.

So far, oddsmakers are leaning towards the Meta CEO as the likely victor if this fight takes place. That's not only because he's 12 years younger, but also doing intense workouts like the "Murph challenge."

Errol also told The Sun that he and his family are "all quite worried" about the potential fight.

"I think Elon has got himself into a difficult situation as a result of high school behavior. They both have," he added.

The 77-year-old's comments now mean both of Musk's parents have weighed in on the budding bout, after Maye Musk tweeted at people asking them to stop encouraging the CEOs to exchange blows.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Musk and Zuckerberg have been privately complaining about each other for years.

There were some more tensions earlier this month when a Meta executive appeared to taunt Musk by saying the company's Twitter competitor would be "sanely run," drawing cheers from staff, The Verge reported.