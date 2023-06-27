2024 Kia Telluride gets subtle visual changes, small price increase

The 2024 Kia Telluride will soon begin arriving on dealer lots across the nation. The popular three-row SUV gets a handful of minor visual changes, including redesigned daytime running lights, and the entire range gets a small price increase over the outgoing 2023 model.
You might miss the design updates if you don't look closely. Up front, the South Korean brand added amber-colored daytime running lights. X-Line and X-Pro models receive black gloss trim on the grille, the headlight bezels, the bumpers, and the lower doors; these parts were previously finished in dark metallic.
Kia points out that pricing increases by only $100 across the lineup. Pricing for the full range is a follows:
- LX front-wheel-drive: $37,355
- LX all-wheel-drive: $39,355
- S front-wheel-drive: $39,255
- S all-wheel-drive: $41,255
- EX front-wheel-drive: $42,955
- EX all-wheel-drive: $44,955
- EX X-Line all-wheel-drive: $47,250
- SX front-wheel-drive: $47,155
- SX all-wheel-drive: $49,155
- SX X-Line all-wheel-drive: $50,650
- SX X-Pro all-wheel-drive: $51,650
- SX-Prestige all-wheel-drive: $52,055
- SX-Prestige X-Line all-wheel-drive: $53,550
- SX-Prestige X-Pro all-wheel-drive: $54,550
Note that the aforementioned figures all include a $1,365 destination charge.
The list of standard features for the entry-level LX trim includes LED exterior lighting, a 4.2-inch display in the instrument cluster, SynTex upholstery, a 12.3-inch display for the infotainment system, a six-speaker sound system, and five USB charging ports. The SX-Prestige X-Pro trim benefits from a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, leather upholstery, heated second-row captain's chairs, and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system, among other features. SX-Prestige buyers also have additional interior options to choose from.
There are no mechanical changes, so power comes from a 3.8-liter V6 rated at 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard regardless of whether buyers select front- or all-wheel-drive. Fuel economy checks in at 20 mpg city, 26 mpg highway, and 22 mpg combined for the front-wheel-drive model and 18, 24, and 20, respectively, for the all-wheel-drive variant.
Kia dealers will begin receiving the 2024 Telluride in June 2023, though the company notes that "inventory is expected to be limited."
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue