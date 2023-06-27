2024 Kia Telluride gets subtle visual changes, small price increase

The 2024 Kia Telluride will soon begin arriving on dealer lots across the nation. The popular three-row SUV gets a handful of minor visual changes, including redesigned daytime running lights, and the entire range gets a small price increase over the outgoing 2023 model.

You might miss the design updates if you don't look closely. Up front, the South Korean brand added amber-colored daytime running lights. X-Line and X-Pro models receive black gloss trim on the grille, the headlight bezels, the bumpers, and the lower doors; these parts were previously finished in dark metallic.

Kia points out that pricing increases by only $100 across the lineup. Pricing for the full range is a follows:

LX front-wheel-drive: $37,355

LX all-wheel-drive: $39,355

S front-wheel-drive: $39,255

S all-wheel-drive: $41,255

EX front-wheel-drive: $42,955

EX all-wheel-drive: $44,955

EX X-Line all-wheel-drive: $47,250

SX front-wheel-drive: $47,155

SX all-wheel-drive: $49,155

SX X-Line all-wheel-drive: $50,650

SX X-Pro all-wheel-drive: $51,650

SX-Prestige all-wheel-drive: $52,055

SX-Prestige X-Line all-wheel-drive: $53,550

SX-Prestige X-Pro all-wheel-drive: $54,550

Note that the aforementioned figures all include a $1,365 destination charge.

The list of standard features for the entry-level LX trim includes LED exterior lighting, a 4.2-inch display in the instrument cluster, SynTex upholstery, a 12.3-inch display for the infotainment system, a six-speaker sound system, and five USB charging ports. The SX-Prestige X-Pro trim benefits from a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, leather upholstery, heated second-row captain's chairs, and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system, among other features. SX-Prestige buyers also have additional interior options to choose from.

There are no mechanical changes, so power comes from a 3.8-liter V6 rated at 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard regardless of whether buyers select front- or all-wheel-drive. Fuel economy checks in at 20 mpg city, 26 mpg highway, and 22 mpg combined for the front-wheel-drive model and 18, 24, and 20, respectively, for the all-wheel-drive variant.

Kia dealers will begin receiving the 2024 Telluride in June 2023, though the company notes that "inventory is expected to be limited."