2024 BMW M5 Touring announced to rekindle old rivalries

Due out in 2024, the first BMW M5 Touring in over a decade will join the next-generation sedan model in European showrooms. We haven't seen the super-wagon yet, but preview images released by the Munich-based brand suggest the long-roof M5 will be fairly easy to spot.

Although it's fully covered in camouflage, we can already tell that the M5 Touring features a more muscular-looking design than the next-generation 5 Series unveiled in May 2023. Its back end is characterized by a roof-mounted spoiler and quad exhaust outlets integrated into what looks like a massive diffuser. The size of the brake rotors visible through the wheels suggests that there's serious power on tap.

Stickers on the front doors confirm that the M5 Touring will receive some degree of electrification, but we'll need to be patient to find out what's under the hood. BMW simply noted that the Touring will share "a completely newly-developed [and] partially electrified drive system" with the next-generation M5 sedan. An unverified report claims that the plug-in drivetrain will consist of a twin-turbocharged, 4.4-liter V8 called S68 internally, an electric motor, and an M-tuned version of BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system. Nothing is official yet, but the report pegs the M5's output at approximately 718 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, up from 600 and 553, respectively, in the current car.

BMW will publish additional details about the next M5 Touring in the coming months, and it will unveil the wagon before the end of 2024. It's too early to tell whether the M5 Touring will compete against the Audi RS6 Avant and the Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon in the United States. In the meantime, the company will soon begin testing its next hot-rodded wagon on the road and on the track, including on the Nürburgring.