Amy Sedaris designed a level in Apple Arcade's 'What the Car?'

In between some of the big-name games Apple offers in its subscription Arcade service, there are a few wildly entertaining gems that are more than worth a look. One, a funky game called “What the Car?” blends a hilarious physics engine with interactive environments and the most fun racing that can be had in a not-so-car-oriented car game. Adding to its unusual resume, the game’s creators recruited actor Amy Sedaris, who does not drive, to create a custom level now available for play.

Sedaris lives in New York and said that driving gives her anxiety, but that sort of mentality is exactly the vibe that “What the Car” exudes. There are cars with legs instead of wheels and impossible obstacles, and Sedaris’ level includes giant teacups for good measure. Users can also borrow elements from the “Amy Sedaris Can’t Drive” level to create their own designs.

Any player can design a custom level, and the game’s laugh-first-at-all-costs configuration makes it fun to play without being too competitive. There are also zero references to real-life cars and no relation to actual driving physics, so don’t get your hopes up for a “real” racing game. The setup is extremely similar to the “What the Golf?” game, which sees players using objects like park benches and dining room tables instead of golf clubs. The two games are from Triband development studio, so seeing such strong similarities is not surprising.

If any of that sounds appealing, you’ll have to shell out the $4.99 monthly subscription fee for access to Apple Arcade. On the upside, the games that come with the subscription services do not have in-app purchases and no ads, so it’s a pure gaming experience like the early iPhone games before developers figured out how to gouge every penny out of users.

Related Video: