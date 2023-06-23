Driving the Honda Pilot TrailSport, Alfa Romeo Giulia and BMW 760i | Autoblog Podcast # 786

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor James Riswick. They start the show by talking about the cars they've been driving. James took a road trip to Oregon in a Honda Pilot TrailSport, bringing along a Gazelle Ultimate 380+ e-bike. James also fell in love with an Alfa Romeo Giulia Lusso, while Greg enjoyed an executive experience in the new BMW 760i. Next, they discuss which car they'd buy in 1985 with a budget of $18,000, as well as their pick for a contemporary pickup truck for $50,000. They also interview Tyson Hugie, who purchased a 2006 Acura TSX from James and restored it. Finally, they open the mailbag for an update from a listener about a previous Spend My Money segment.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast # 786

