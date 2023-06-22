Guess which brand's not on a top 10 list of best EVs (hint: it's Tesla)

Few surprises lurk in Autotrader’s list of its 10 best electric vehicles of 2023, but there is one that stands out: no Teslas.
There's Hyundais and Kias, Porsches and Fords, a BMW and a Nissan. But … no Teslas.
Although many of us admit to being over-Musked and tired of reading about him, the lack of a Tesla model on a selection of the 10 most desirable current EVs is conspicuous by its absence.
Asked about this particular omission, we received this rather vague response from Autotrader spokesperson Brenna Buehler at Cox Automotive: “Tesla models were included in consideration but didn’t get sufficiently high scores by the Editorial team to qualify for the top 10.”
At least some Tesla offerings appeared to meet all the requirements set by the website. The manufacturers must offer 2023 model year vehicles, and they have to be sold in at least 15 states. Check. Only pure EVs were allowed on the list; there are no hybrids, plug-in hybrids or hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles. Check. The base manufacturer's suggested retail price must be less than $100,000. Check.
Let the debates begin.
Moving on, it should be noted that two Genesis models, a G80 sedan and GV 60 SUV, are listed, along with a Lucid Air midsize sedan, the Rivian R1T pickup, and the Porsche Taycan. Here is the full list, with the remarks and comments from Autotrader's raters. (And we've included links to Autoblog's own reviews for a deeper dive). The EVs are listed in alphabetical order by brand, so don't read anything into the order of presentation:
- 2023 BMW i4
BMW reboots its EV approach and comes up with a winner: Whatever you thought of BMW's first run at EV, the i3, it was missing a certain something – it didn't look or perform like a BMW. The 2023 BMW i4 corrects course with a Gran Coupe that our editors agree looks and drives like a BMW.
- 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford's electric pickup gathers steam in its second year: The F-150 Lightning somehow synthesized decades of pickup truck knowledge with the latest and greatest EV technology and infused thoughtful details and user-friendly features.
- 2023 Genesis Electrified G80
South Korea's luxury brand shows how to elevate the executive EV sedan without breaking the bank: Genesis, Hyundai's luxury offshoot, rethought the gasoline-powered luxury sedan, the G80, and developed the 2023 Genesis Electrified G80. Precisely as the name hints, the Electrified G80 replaces the G80's engine with an all-wheel-drive EV powertrain.
- 2023 Genesis GV60
An all-new compact luxury EV SUV gets the formula just right: For a company that started with a two-car lineup nearly a decade ago, Genesis has expanded in all the right directions. The 2023 Genesis GV60 is one of the latest additions to the lineup, a compact luxury EV crossover SUV with style, performance, and range.
- 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 impresses in its second year: Until the Ioniq 6 becomes widely available across the U.S., the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 compact EV SUV represents the best Hyundai has to offer – and that's been good enough to land it on our list two years in a row.
- 2023 Kia EV6
Kia's take on the near-luxury midsize EV crossover continues to gain acclaim: Since we named the EV6 to our list last year, it has continued to gather awards and great reviews across the automotive landscape. The EV6 again proves Kia is a design-forward company willing to take risks to set its vehicles apart.
- 2023 Lucid Air
- A new manufacturer delivers a surprisingly well-built and beautiful EV: The road to success is littered with failed EV startups, so it's great to see the 2023 Lucid Air on our Best EVs list. The Air, a midsize sedan, delivers "ingenious engineering, attention to detail, high build quality and a finely developed aesthetic sense," according to one of our (Autotrader's) editors.
- 2023 Nissan Ariya
Nissan adds another branch to its EV tree: Nissan has a solid history in EVs, having promoted the Leaf through two generations of production. Rather than abandoning the entry-level, the 2023 Nissan Ariya builds on the Leaf and enlarges the concept, scale, and range.
- 2023 Porsche Taycan
Shocking when first unveiled, the 2023 Porsche Taycan is now a fixture in the sport sedan field: With blistering acceleration, impressive handling, and expansive range, the Taycan has even spawned two specialty spinoffs, the Taycan Cross Turismo and Sport Turismo.
- 2023 Rivian R1T
The 2023 R1T electric pickup truck proves there's room for a startup in the EV field: Rivian is a startup EV manufacturer hoping to reach maturity with innovative vehicles. The 2023 R1T electric pickup truck, a repeat entry from last year's list, demonstrates a flair for design and function.
More on the announcement is here: https://www.autotrader.com/best-cars
