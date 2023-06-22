Elon Musk's mom warns him against Mark Zuckerberg cage match: 'Fight with words only'

Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, says her son should "fight with words only." Getty

Maye Musk said her son should "fight with words only" after he challenged Mark Zuckerberg to fight.

She added that the "funniest person" should win.

Zuckerberg recently won a jiu-jitsu competition and Musk has said he "almost never" works out.

Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, appeared to caution her son against a cage match with Mark Zuckerberg on Twitter Thursday.

"No joking," Maye Musk wrote on Twitter. "Fight with words only. In armchairs. 4 feet apart. The funniest person wins."

Maye Musk made the comment in a response to a post from her son in which the billionaire proposed Zuckerberg fight him at the "Vegas Octagon," also known as the Las Vegas' UFC Apex arena.

It's unclear whether Musk was joking about the offer to fight the Meta CEO in a cage match. Musk said on Wednesday via Twitter that "If this is real, I will do it," but later appeared to poke fun at his own fighting skills. He said the only real workout he gets is picking up his kids and "throwing them in the air."

"I have this great move that I call 'The Walrus,' where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing," he tweeted.

On the other hand, Zuckerberg appears to be taking the idea of a match seriously. After Musk first tweeted that he would be "up for a cage fight," the Meta CEO posted a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram with the words "Send me location" and a Meta spokesperson later told The Verge that Zuckerberg is not joking about the offer.

Musk's offer to fight Zuckerberg comes after the Twitter owner has repeatedly criticized Zuckerberg on social media. The Tesla CEO's disses appear to have increased since it was reported that Meta plans to compete with Twitter through its own text-based social media app.

Maye Musk's concern is not misplaced. Insider's Hasan Chowdhury reported that Musk's chances of beating Zuckerberg are slim. 39-year-old Zuckerberg has been training in MMA fighting and recently won some medals at a jiu-jitsu competition earlier this year. He's also received compliments from top UFC fighters like Conor McGregor.

While 51-year-old Musk is much bigger in stature than Zuckerberg, he hasn't been the picture of health over the past few years. Last year, the Tesla CEO posted an old photo of himself battling a sumo wrestler. Musk said that the fight had caused him to seriously injure his back.

Last year, Musk also challenged Russian leader Vladimir Putin to "single combat." Unsurprisingly, a fight never took place.