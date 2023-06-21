2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition launches new performance package

Toyota is back with another limited edition model of its GR86 sports coupe celebrating the 40th anniversary of the original Sprinter Trueno. The 2024 Trueno Edition will be limited to just 860 units and comes bundled with a new performance package that will not only be optional on the regular 2024 GR86, but made available as a retrofit to owners to 2022 and 2023 models. For those who prioritize safety but still want to row their own, the GR86's active safety system will be available on models with a manual transmission for the first time, confirming rumors prompted by Subaru making its "Eyesight" system available on the manual BRZ in Japan.

Fundamentally, we're talking about an appearance package. Based on the Premium grade, it's available in either red or white, and apart from the new performance pack (which we'll detail below) you get the two-tone hood and side stripes; black finish on the door handles, side mirrors and duckbill spoiler; "TRUENO Edition" badging front and rear and unique, 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, you get red seats upholstered in faux suede and trimmed with leather, plus matching red leather on the shift boot and steering wheel. The shift knob wears the "Trueno Edition" badge, as do the floor and trunk mats.

The 18-inch wheels we mentioned above are noteworthy because they're the minimum size required to for Toyota's new performance package. It pairs a new set of Sachs dampers with Brembo calipers and Toyota says it was optimized for ride, handling and brake consistency. Even better, this entire package will be available to customers going back to the '22 and '23 model years, for which the Premium model with 18-inch wheels served as a stand-in for a full-blown performance package. Four-piston Brembo calipers grab 12.8-inch rotors up front and two-pots grab the 12.4-inch rears. The bad news is that the bigger brakes won't fit on cars equipped with the standard 17-inch wheels. That's just as well, since Toyota's available 18-inch wheels come with Michelin's Pilot Sport 4 S — a far better performance tire than the Michelin Primacy HP that comes with the 17s.

And while it may not be a huge priority for those who intend to take one to the track, manual-transmission GR86s are now available with active safety features, including adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, lane departure warning and more. This is just Subaru's EyeSight suite by another name (or no name, technically), and since Toyota didn't explain how some of these features will interact with a manual transmission, we're assuming we'll have to wait for Subaru to provide details.

The 2024 GR86 Trueno Edition will be available for order starting this winter. Details on the rest of the 2024 GR86 lineup will come closer to its on-sale date. Stay tuned.

