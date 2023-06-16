2024 Tacoma Toyota TRD Pro teased in a special 'Terra' orange color

Each year, Toyota chooses a signature color for its range-topping TRD Pro off-road trucks and SUVs. For 2024, that color will be Terra — the lava orange shown here on this 2024 Tacoma TRD Pro. The color will roll out across the rest of Toyota's TRD pro lineup ( 4Runner , Tundra , Sequoia ) for the 2024 model year, following in the footsteps of the likes of Lunar Rock , Lime Rush and Solar Octane .

TRD Pro represents Toyota's most performance-oriented off-road models. In the case of the 2024 Tacoma, it will exclusively be offered with the hybrid powertrain. It gets adjustable Fox shocks a sway bar disconnect feature and lifted suspension. The front bumper, wide fender flares and ARB steel rear bumper and recovery hooks are all designed to help get the job done off the beaten path. Under those fenders, you'll find 33-inch Goodyear Territory R/T off-road tires, helping boost it to approach, breakover and departure angles of 33.8, 23.5 and 25.7 degrees, respectively. New for 2024 is a matched pair of suspended front bucket seats. Riding on ball joints and vertical and lateral air-over-oil shock absorbers, these adjustable seats are intended keep the driver and passenger from experiencing the "paint shaker" effect often experienced over rougher terrain.

The 4Runner, Tundra and Sequoia are expected to follow suit for the 2024 model year. Photos of the remaining vehicles are expected as updates for each are announced throughout 2023. Stay tuned.

Related video: