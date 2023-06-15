Ducati adds carbon fiber to a limited edition electric mountain bike

Ducati is expanding its high-end range of “e-enduro” motor bikes, designed to conquer “the most extreme off-road” travel, with a carbon-frame limited edition to contain weight.

The e-enduro series of electric mountain bikes from the Italian brand was designed from the get-go for steep uphills (and downhills), rocks and jumps, and Ducati says that the Powerstage RR Limited Edition incorporates the carbon material technology to deal with the stresses placed on off-road riding.

The designers cite the application of “FEA” — Finite Element Analysis — that allowed them to add strength to high-stress points. More attention to stiffness was given to the steering area, the rear chain stay and the engine area reinforced by two ribs.

A limited edition of 230 numbered units of the 2024 model year Powerstage RR electric mountain bike is planned. The price is $11,990.

Power for the e-bike is derived from a new Shimano EP801 drive unit, delivering 250 watts of nominal power and 85 Nm of torque. There two preconfigured assistance profiles: "long ride" to favor autonomy on long tours and "fast ride" for sustained performance on shorter rides. “The removable 630Wh Shimano battery is positioned inside the 'verticalized' downtube in order to lower the center of gravity, improving the balance of the bike,” a company statement said.

Other specifications described by Ducati for the Powerstage RR include the SRAM GX AXS 12-speed wireless rear electronic shifting, for more precise gearshifts, and Braking First brakes with customized Ducati Corse levers. For wheels, the machine is fitted with Crankbrothers Synthesis wheels with differentiated format (29” front, 27.5” rear) with variable thickness carbon rims help to further improve steering precision and lower weight. The tires are Pirelli Scorpion Enduro S on the front and Pirelli Scorpion EMTB-S on the rear "to offer maximum grip and adherence."



Giorgio Favaretto, of e-Bicycle Business for Ducati, said, “Ducati’s pedal assisted bicycle project took shape with the launch of the MIG-RR, the first e-mtb produced in collaboration with Thok E-Bikes. Today, with the new Powerstage RR, Ducati strengthens its presence in the premium-range e-mountain bike segment, aimed at even more demanding riders."