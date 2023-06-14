2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport gets new interior, updated infotainment

The Land Rover Discovery Sport has been trundling along in its current guise since 2019, when it was unleashed as a 2020 model. It may not have looked all that different than the model that it replaced, but underneath its shapely sheet metal sat an all-new platform that it shared with the equally new Evoque. Four full years later and it's due for another update, this time focused mainly on the interior.

Directly in front of the driver sits a fully digital gauge cluster. More interesting, though, is the curved-glass touchscreen mounted in the center of the dash atop a sleek, modern console. Measuring 11.4 inches, the infotainment system now runs Land Rover's latest Pivi Pro 2 software, which we found to be a massive improvement over the old-tech system. Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay come standard, as does Amazon Alexa voice control. Wireless device charging in the console is also standard.

Interior textiles are also updated. Discovery Sport S and Dynamic SE models get an interior swathed in something Land Rover calls DuoLeather, and there are three color options. A non-leather Suedecloth is also offered, paired with a faux Luxtec textile that's made from recycled polyester microfiber. (You can read more about who picks those interior textiles here). A third row of seats behind the sliding and reclining second row adds $1,720 to the bottom line.

Besides the interior upgrade, the 2024 Discovery Sport gets very small exterior tweaks that mostly consist of either body-color or blacked-out trim, depending on the model, with the Dynamic edition getting more contrast than the standard Sport S. New wheel designs round out the updates.

Mechanically, it remains unchanged with the only powertrain choice the P250-badged Ingenium four-cylinder that sends 245 horsepower to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic. A more powerful mild-hybrid engine option was available only in the Disco Sport's first model year. It was discontinued for 2021.

The 2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport starts at $50,075, including destination.