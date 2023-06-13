'The Crew Motorfest' brings open-world racing to Hawaii

Ubisoft's main answer to the "Forza Horizon" series is coming soon. The publisher has revealed that "The Crew Motorfest" will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. It's a sequel to 2018's "The Crew 2," but there are some clear changes to the gameplay in this third title.

Rather than spanning the entire U.S., "The Crew Motorfest" will center on a downscaled version of the Hawaiian island of O'ahu, where you'll compete in a Forza-style racing festival with a variety of on- and off-road events that include street races and beach adventures. The eclectic choice of cars is also a highlight — you can drive everything from the classic VW Microbus through to the Hummer EV and Lamborghini Revuelto.