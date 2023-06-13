2024 Steeda x McQueen Racing Mustang continues the Bullitt story

The final 2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt emerged from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant in February 2021, replaced by the Mustang Mach 1 that's seeing out the end of the S550 generation. Ford's third run of Bullitts ended there. The Bullitt association will continue thanks to McQueen Racing and specialist tuner Steeda, albeit without the Bullitt name. The former entity was founded in 2010 by Chad McQueen, son of the late Steve, and is now run by grandson Chase McQueen and his wife Madison. They, along with Steeda, collaborated on a Steve McQueen Edition Bullitt Mustang package (pictured) that added major mojo to a donor Bullitt. For $26,000, buyers got upgrades like a 5.0-liter V8 tuned to 550, or up to 775 horsepower for more money, a short-throw shifter, full Steeda suspension with sway bars and custom 20-inch Mulholland wheels on Nitto NT555 G2 tires. Ford produced its Bullitt in a Highland Green shade, to match the movie car, and black. McQueen and Steeda only made their add-on package available to owners of Highland Green cars.

That aftermarket suite is no longer available, though, to be replaced by a new coupe called the Steeda x McQueen Racing Mustang planned for the 2024 S650 Mustang. We haven't been given details on the changes yet; we expect they'll be based on the script used for the Bullitts — naturally aspirated and supercharged engines, Steeda suspensions, Mulholland wheels, Nitto tires and styling tweaks inside and out. Called the "Limited-Edition Series," all we get is that they "will provide race enthusiasts with an unparalleled driving experience and unique equipment upgrades all at competitive prices. These vehicles will combine cutting-edge engineering and superior craftsmanship from both McQueen Racing and Steeda." Sounds like the partnership is already planning beyond the pony car, the press release saying the Limited-Edition Series begins with the 2024 Mustang.

There's some love shown to owners of black 2019 and 2020 Bullitt Mustangs as well. A paragraph explains, "As part of this new program, owners of those vehicles will now have the exclusive opportunity to enhance their cars and join the official McQueen Racing Team." This part of the program appears open for business now, the first black McQueen Racing Bullitt shown earlier this month, breathing through a Whipple Stage 2 supercharger and making 825 horsepower.

Steeda expects to receive its first batch of seventh-generation 2024 Mustangs later this summer. They'll be available through McQueen Racing and Steeda Performance Vehicle locations wherever Mustangs are sold, warrantied for three years or 36,000 miles.

