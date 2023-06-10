Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Putting your babies in a car seat during car rides is very important, but it can be important for your pets as well. Dog car seats will strap your dog in and keep him comfortable during car rides. These seats will also cause less distraction while driving and keep your interior cleaner from hair and scratches. Most of them connect to your dog's collar, then latch to the rear of the seat or to the seatbelt receiver. Here are the best car dog seats available on Amazon:

$41.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Machine Washable

Headrest strap

Seatbelt strap

Side storage

Non-slip rubber bottom

The Utool Dog Car Seat will keep smaller dogs calm during car rides. This seat features a headrest strap and a seatbelt strap to keep your dog comfortable and secure. The non-slip rubber bottom will keep the seat from sliding around. The maximum weight limit for this seat is 25 pounds.

$59.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Suitable for larger dogs

Simple installation

Open top with mesh sides

No weight limit

Connects to dogs collar

Foldable

21 x 19 x 19

K&H Pet Products Buckle N’ Go Dog Car Seat is a great option for owners of larger dogs. The seat is large with no weight limit so it's suitable for just about any dog of every size. It’s simple to install and folds flat when taken apart. This seat connects to the seatbelt buckle receiver and is compatible with vehicles except for a select few Hondas with non-standard seatbelt locks.

$39.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Suitable for small dogs and cats under 25 pounds

Removable cushion

Made with nylon

Fully detachable

Adjustable straps

Machine washable

The BurgeonNest Dog Car Seat is a great choice for owners of dogs weighing 25 pounds and under. It attaches to the back of the vehicle's seat and can be placed in the front or rear seats. It features a removable cushion and its machine washable.

$37.89 at Amazon

Key Features

Anti-scratch fabric

Two velcro straps

Adjustable tether

Open design

Soft cotton cushion

This Cathpetic Dog Car Seat is suitable for dogs and cats. It has an anti-scratch fabric to limit scratches from your pet's nails. The seat is adjustable and has three different settings to accommodate your pets size, weight and comfort level. This seat is best for cats and puppies less than 11” long and weighing 12 pounds or less.

$39.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Suitable for puppies weighing between 0 to 15 pounds

Breathable material

Side storage pockets

Shoulder strap for carrying

Non-slip bottom

The Matsofamic Dog Car Seat For Small Dog can accommodate everything from newborn puppies all the way up to 15 pounds. It features breathable material and a non-slip bottom. This seat fits in the center console area with the door raised up. Make sure your vehicle is compatible with this seat before purchasing.

$12.97 at Amazon

Key Features

Adjustable length ranging from 12” to 37”

Stainless steel connectors

Strong elastic belt

Reflective strips

Universal metal buckle

Heavy-duty nylon strap

The Wuglo Dog Seat Belt is suitable for dogs of any size, but great for owners of big dogs weighing 100 pounds or more. It comes with an adjustable nylon strap that ranges between 12” to 37”. It also features reflective strips that can be seen in the dark and a universal metal buckle that is compatible with all car seatbelt connectors.

How to choose the right car seat

Make sure to measure your dog and weigh them accurately before making a purchase. Also take notice how your dog behaves when in the car and whether or not a car dog seat is suitable for them.

What are the benefits of car dog seats?

The best dog car seats have been crash tested and made with high-quality materials that can withstand scratching and chewing from your pet. Another benefit they offer is keeping your pet calm and secure during the ride which is great for your pet and causes less distractions for the driver and passenger.

Are there any drawbacks of car dog seats?

There are a few disadvantages to consider if you’re interested in a car dog seat. Some dogs don’t do well in confined spaces and become more anxious and unsettled when riding in cars. It could also be an issue for owners of very large dogs weighing 100 pounds or more because they will take up the entire back row of the car.

What if I have a very large dog?

There are car seats that don’t have a maximum weight limit to accommodate even the largest dogs. For owners of Great Danes, Saint Bernards, Mastiffs or other massive dogs, there are car seats for them too. They strap them in and take up the entire row in the backseat or attach to the trunk area of a SUV.