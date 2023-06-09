Lexus GX and TX, and Volvo EX30 revealed | Autoblog Podcast # 784

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd. They've been driving the Mercedes-Benz GLB Class, as well as the Kia EV6 and EV6 GT. In the news, the new Lexus GX and TX SUVs have been revealed, Ram previewed its compact Rampage truck, Chevy has a Panther-inspired Camaro Collector's Edition, and Volvo unveiled is EX30 city EV. Our hosts take to Reddit for car recommendations, and to the Mailbag for beer tips.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast # 784

