Save up to 33% on EGO and Greenworks electric outdoor power tools for Father's Day

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Looking for the perfect gift to pick up for your dad this Father's Day? What could be better than some new electric yard tools? EGO and Greenworks are currently having a sale on Amazon that's providing buyers with up to 33% off on things like string trimmers, chainsaws, pressure washers and more. Check out some of our favorite picks below.

$249 at Amazon

Key Features

18-inch bar and chain

Includes 4.0 Ah battery

Includes plastic chain guard

Built-in LED lights

11,000 RPM

IPX4 weather-resistance

Utilizes a twisting dial for chain tensioning - no tool needed

Brushless motor

5 year warranty on the tool

3 year warranty on the battery

Any homeowner with trees on the property would probably do well to keep a chainsaw around the house. This one is a great gas-less chainsaw that features an 18-inch bar and chain. It's weather-resistant, features a twist-dial for chain tensioning, reaches 11,000 RPM and even has some built-in LED lights for keeping things well-lit during a late-night cutting session. The saw comes with both a battery and a plastic chain guard and even provides buyers with a 5-year warranty on the tool and a 3-year warranty on the battery and charger.

$189 at Amazon

Key Features

Runs up to 70-minutes on a single battery

Delivers up to 650 CFM

Brushless motor

Weather-resistant

Variable speed

Includes flat and tapered nozzles

80-minute charge time when using standard Powerplus charger - will charge faster with a rapid charger

5 year warranty on the tool

3 year warranty on the battery

Everyone needs a good leaf blower, and this one is as good as any. Totally cordless and electric, the included 4.0 Ah battery will power the blower for up to 70 minutes on a full charge. The blower is weather-resistant, features variable speed settings, and comes with multiple nozzles, a battery and a charger. Like the EGO chainsaw above, you'll get a 5-year warranty on the blower and a 3-year warranty on the battery and charger with your purchase.

$296.59 at Amazon

Key Features

Up to 60 minutes of run time on fully charged 4.0Ah + 2.0Ah battery

No gas or oil required

19-inch steel deck

Height adjustable to 7 different positions

3-in-1 design allows for mulching, side discharging and rear bagging

Push button start

Quiet operation

Includes 4.0Ah battery, 2.0Ah battery and charger

The lawnmower is the crowned jewel of lawn care. This one is a great all-electric option that comes with 2 batteries and a charger, allowing for up to a 60-minute runtime, which should be plenty for most small to mid-sized lawns. Naturally, since this is an all-electric mower, there's no gas or oil required, cutting down on maintenance significantly. It features a push-button start, 19-inch steel deck, 7 adjustable height positions, and allows users to mulch, side-discharge or rear bag their grass clippings.

$120 at Amazon

Key Feature

Includes both a 12-inch string trimmer and a 320 CFM leaf blower

Comes with a battery and charger

String trimmer features a 12" cutting path w/ .065" line

Leaf blower delivers up to 90 MPH air speed w/ a variable speed trigger

Both tools are lightweight and require no gas or oil, cutting back on maintenance

3 year warranty included with purchase

There's nothing better than a 2 for 1 deal, and this one is as solid as they come. For just $120, you can get not only an electric string trimmer (or weed whipper, or weed whacker, whatever you prefer) but you also get a leaf blower that provides up to 90 MPH in air speed. The trimmer has a 12-inch cutting path and an auto-feed head. Both tools are lightweight and require no gas or oil. Of course, this combo does include a battery and charger, and you'll even get a 3 year warranty with your purchase.

$71.98 at Amazon

Key Features

12 Amp motor

Corded - Does not run on battery power

7.5" double-edged blade

Variable blade depth

Adjustable handle

Built-in cord lock

A lawn just can't look its best until it's edged. This electric edger can help with that problem by putting its 12 amp motor and 7.5-inch double-edged blade to use. Keep in mind, while this tool is all-electric, it's not cordless so you'll need to be plugged in to run it, but you'll still be able to enjoy all the benefits of a non-gas-powered tool like less maintenance, quieter operation, and general ease of use.

$80.99 at Amazon

Key Features

1,500 PSI

1.2 Gallons Per Minute

Can be used vertically or horizontally

Comes with a 35 foot power cord and 20 foot pressure hose for 55 feet of maneuverability

Includes a soap applicator

PWMA (Pressure Washer Manufacturers' Association) certified

Includes a 3 year warranty.

There are few things in life more satisfying than pressure washing a dirty surface. This electric pressure washer can use its 1,500 PSI to help you do that. On top of that, it even includes a soap applicator attachment to multiply the cleanliness. Both its power cord and pressure hose are a generous length at 35 feet and 20 feet, respectively, the washer has been certified by the Pressure Washer Manufacturers' Association, and it comes with a 3 year warranty.