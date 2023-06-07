Give the dad in your life the gift of travel for Father's Day

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Have a minimalist dad in your life who doesn’t want the traditional gifts cluttering up his home? Gift him an experience and make a mess of memories instead.

For fathers who appreciate the tranquility of nature and the art of angling, a road trip to Montana for fly fishing is an ideal Father's Day getaway. Montana's pristine rivers and breathtaking landscapes offer the perfect backdrop for a memorable bonding experience.

Embarking on a road trip to Montana allows you and your dad to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and immerse yourselves in the serenity of nature. The Big Sky State boasts some of the finest fly fishing waters in the world, with legendary rivers like the Madison, Yellowstone, and Bighorn. Casting a line into these crystal-clear waters with your father by your side is an opportunity to connect, learn from each other, and create cherished memories.

Together, you can revel in the beauty of nature, cast your lines into pristine waters, and create a tapestry of shared experiences that will endure long after the last fish has been released back into the river.

This Father's Day, embark on an unforgettable road trip from the vibrant city of Seattle to the awe-inspiring landscapes of Banff in a rugged pickup truck. This adventure promises breathtaking scenery, bonding moments, and a sense of freedom that only the open road can offer.

The journey from Seattle to Banff takes you through a mesmerizing tapestry of natural wonders. From the lush forests of the Pacific Northwest to the towering peaks of the Canadian Rockies, every mile reveals a new vista to behold. Picture driving along winding mountain roads, your father by your side, as you take in the grandeur of snow-capped mountains, sparkling lakes, and cascading waterfalls.

A pickup truck adds an adventurous touch to the journey, providing versatility and the freedom to explore off-the-beaten-path destinations. It offers the opportunity to venture into remote areas, discover hidden gems, and create shared memories that will be cherished for years to come.

This one is pretty crazy, would take some planning and either some serious amounts of PTO or a job where you can work remotely but it can be done. For the first time the MLB has made the really smart decision to have each team play each other at least once per season, so, if you’re an avid baseball fan, over the course of two-seasons you can see your team play in every major league stadium there is. As a Detroit Tigers fan living in Colorado, if I had to pick one series it would be here against the Rockies.

There are a few ways of going about this. If you’re really hardcore you can leave home for the entire season and live in an RV. Don’t have an RV? There are plenty to choose from at RVshare.com. If an RV isn’t your style, or you’re going to stay in one spot for a while, Vrbo is another great option. Unlike AirBNB which offers private rooms for rent, meaning you’re sharing your vacation with someone else, with Vrbo the entire house is yours.

If following the team all season is a dealbreaker, you can still follow them to one away series. You’ll definitely save some money over following them all year long and still make plenty of good memories in the process. You can even combine the game with an outdoorsy getaway if the timing allows. SF Giants game and Yosemite road trip anyone?

If you're seeking a Father's Day adventure that combines freedom, exploration, and breathtaking coastal beauty, look no further than a camper van trip up the California coast. This ultimate road trip experience offers the perfect opportunity to bond with your dad while discovering the diverse wonders of the Golden State.

Embarking on a camper van journey means embracing the open road and immersing yourselves in the natural splendor that coastal California offers. From the iconic Pacific Coast Highway to the rugged cliffs of Big Sur and the majestic redwoods of Northern California, this scenic route guarantees a feast for the senses.

Driving a camper van provides the flexibility to choose your own pace and explore hidden gems along the way. Campgrounds nestled near the coastline offer serene overnight stays, complete with starlit skies and the soothing sound of crashing waves—ideal for sharing stories and creating lifelong memories with your father.

Imagine waking up to the ocean breeze, cooking breakfast together in the camper van, and embarking on daily adventures—whether it's exploring quaint coastal towns, hiking scenic trails, or simply lounging on sun-kissed beaches.

For those seeking an unforgettable adventure, look no further than the legendary Dalton Highway in Alaska. This iconic road trip to the Arctic Ocean is the perfect Father's Day gift for dads who crave the thrill of the open road and the breathtaking beauty of the Alaskan wilderness.

The Dalton Highway, spanning 414 miles, takes travelers through some of the most awe-inspiring landscapes on Earth. Starting from the vibrant city of Fairbanks, this epic journey traverses vast stretches of pristine wilderness, majestic mountains, and rugged tundra. The highway, originally built as a supply route for the Trans-Alaska Pipeline, offers a unique blend of isolation and natural wonder.

Beyond the raw beauty, the Dalton Highway offers thrilling challenges for those with a spirit of adventure. The road's unpaved sections, gravel surfaces, and the occasional river crossing demand skillful navigation, fostering a sense of camaraderie between you and your dad.

I’ve always loved the idea of camping with my family. I am very comfortable sleeping in a tent, mostly due to the fact that once I am asleep I am dead to the world for the next 7-9 hours, especially after a long day of hiking. Not everyone feels the same way, though, preferring a mattress to a sleeping pad. That’s where a place like Autocamp Yosemite comes in. Just outside of one of the world’s most known national parks is a fleet of vintage, retrofitted Airstreams.

Featuring air conditioning and heat, memory foam mattresses, Egyptian cotton sheets, coffee service, a private kitchenette and a luxurious shower in a private spa-esque bathroom, these Airstreams offer glamping in one of the most beautiful places in the world. Outside of the Airstream, Autocamp offers a heated pool, self-serve breakfast and a coffee service.

