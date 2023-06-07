BMW M5 spy photos show off aggressive front bumper

The newest BMW 5 Series has been revealed, along with the all-electric i5. What's missing is the high-performance M5. It's clearly close behind, though, as these spy photos show more of the production model. Most notably, it'll be sporting a more aggressive nose, but one that isn't as controversial as some other recent BMWs.

We can see that, like the regular 5 Series variants, the M5 will maintain relatively modest, traditional kidney grilles. Modest at least in comparison to the 4 Series and iX, among others. Underneath the kidneys, the M5 has a sharply angled trapezoidal intake with the wide part at the bottom. There are prominent intakes on either side for aerodynamics, and a fairly pronounced lower spoiler.

Moving to the sides, the M5 adopts new mirrors with in-board extensions like other M models. The fenders look a fair bit wider, and the rocker panels look more extended to match the fenders. The wheels are unique, too, and they have an almost brutalist aesthetic.

The back of the M5 is still well covered, but we can see that the rear bumper has been reworked around the diffuser area. It also notably features dual exhaust with twin tips on each side.

Near those tips are warning signs that note the M5 is a hybrid, just like in previous spy shots. Rumors have said that it will be a plug-in hybrid with more than 700 horsepower and all-wheel drive. That would put it on a level similar to the XM Red Label.

With the regular 5 Series and i5 introduced this year, we're betting the M5 will be revealed either at the end of this year, or in the first half of next year. It will probably be available in standard and Competition trims to start. We'll be curious if BMW introduces an even faster Red Label variant as well. Pricing will almost certainly start above $100,000 like the current M5.

