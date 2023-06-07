If the mid-90s Chevy Impala SS were to be reincarnated as an SUV, it would be the 2023 Chevy Tahoe RST Performance. As I wrote in my Road Test last month, this Tahoe offers more power (433 horsepower), suspension parts from the Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle and a bit of styling mojo that conjures the demeanor of Chevy’s bygone muscle sedan. Many current Tahoe owners fondly remember that Impala, and this is the closest thing to resurrecting it as a daily driver.

In this episode of Autoblog Garage, I examine the RST Performance's features, like the 20-inch aluminum wheels, black badging, Brembo brakes (that are 25-percent larger) and catback exhaust. I put it in perspective in the Tahoe lineup — it's not cheap at $81,305 — but it offers a lot. Don’t forget, it’s lowered 10 millimeters, has a limited-slip differential and four-wheel drive. All of this works with the 6.2-liter V8 to achieve times of 5.78 seconds in the sprint to 60 mph and 14.2 seconds for the quarter.

