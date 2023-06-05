Ford has commenced a recall of 142,734 examples of the Lincoln MKC from the 2015 to the 2019 model years. The potential issue centers on the battery monitor sensor in the compact luxury crossover. After reports of 19 fires in MKCs in the U.S., Canada and China, Ford's internal investigation found that the monitor sensor housing could be damaged when technicians worked in that area of the engine bay. If the housing damage caused the sensor to short circuit, the short could lead to an electrical load in the sensor's power circuit that causes enough heat to set fire to surrounding material. That could lead to a fire in the engine bay at any time, while driving or even when the MKC is turned off.

The Lincolns were built from August 20, 2013 to August 2, 2019. The automaker says it isn't aware of any injuries or accidents due to this; all of the models that caught fire were parked and off at the time. Because of the risk of fire at any time, Ford is recommending that owners park outside and away from structures until owners have had the issue repaired.

The fix is a trip to the dealer to have a fuse added to the battery monitor sensor power circuit that can kill the current in the event of a short.

Ford will begin sending letters to MKC owners on June 26. In the meantime, owners are free to contact Ford customer service at 866-436-7332 to find out more about the recall or if their MKC is affected, or they can get in touch with their local Ford or Lincoln dealer. The company's internal number for this recall is 23S28. Owners can also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov, and refer to campaign number 23V378.

