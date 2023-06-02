HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Volkswagen invited owners of VW vans from all over to join in the reveal of the brand-new 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz. In anticipation of the reveal, hundreds of vans lined up at the Huntington Beach, Calif., reveal location for a massive van show.

Of course, we were there and took a stroll through the crowds to see the busses of various vintages, body styles and states of disrepair. Many camped overnight (as those with camper vans are wont to do) and were still hanging around this morning in their pajamas with their families.

Make sure you take a scroll through the gallery at the top of this post to see some highlights from the event. And then make sure you catch up on everything there is to know about the new Buzz by reading our reveal post.

Related video: