In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. They kick off the show by talking through what it was like being at the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500. After that, the two discuss some big news out of Ford and Tesla. Ford's EVs will soon gain access to the Tesla Supercharger network, and in even bigger news, Ford says it intends to build EVs with Tesla's charge port connector starting in 2025. They also discuss their drive experiences with the 2023 Honda Civic Si, Civic Type R, 2023 Nissan Ariya e-4orce, Honda electric go karts and a ride-along in Honda's CR-V Hybrid Racer. The podcast wraps up with the editors doing a Spend My Money segment.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast # 783

