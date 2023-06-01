Partner

These are the hardest and easiest EVs to find at dealerships right now

Jun 1st 2023 at 10:08AM
The 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance. Ford
  • Some electric vehicles are flying off dealer lots, while others have been harder to sell.
  • Cloud Theory tracks car make and model data and dealership inventory.
  • Here's which EVs might be easiest to get your hands on right now, and which are trickier to find.  

That's according to data from Cloud Theory, a data analytics firm that tracks dealership inventory across the US.

As automakers ramp up production of electric vehicles, some are having a harder time getting them off dealership lots than they did a year ago, Cloud Theory found. 

For example, while Hyundai has more than doubled the number of Ioniq 5 EVs in dealership inventory from 2022 to 2023, the turn rate (or the number of these cars that leave dealer lots within a 30 day period) has declined. Last year, about 82% of Ioniq 5's left lots within 30 days, but this year, only 37% have, according to Cloud Theory.

Volkswagen, which has about four times as much inventory of the ID.4 on average in a given month this year than in 2022, was selling all of its ID.4 inventory within a month last year. This year, about 70% of ID.4's leave dealer lots in that time.

The sale pace for Ford's Mustang Mach-E fell from 95% sold within 30 days last year to 64% selling in that period this year.

Why this is the case

A year ago, car companies were churning out fewer EVs, creating a perception of scarcity and sparking a bit of a supply-and-demand rush. Customers interested in going electric snatched the only Mustang Mach-E or other EVs they saw on the lot. High gas prices had even EV-curious customers taking the plunge.

Fast forward to this year, and production is getting closer to full swing, meaning more of these cars are available. At the same time, more automakers are launching product — spreading the wealth in terms of customer purchases. And the broader economic environment, coupled with sky-high interest rates, has a lot of prospective buyers holding off on making a substantial purchase.

"Vehicle movement — the way that we capture sales — is growing," Rick Wainschel, industry analyst and Cloud Theory VP of data science and analytics, told Insider. "But it's not nearly keeping pace with the rate of inventory growth. You've got pressure on those manufacturers that are selling those vehicles and introducing new ones and adding production to the existing ones all at the same time, all by the way, while Tesla is the 800-pound gorilla in the space."

"A year ago, the overall inventory situation in the marketplace was very challenged," he added. Now, "There's this glut of new models to choose from for consumers, and it got diluted when you look at the turn rates across all of those manufacturers all doing that at the same time."

Cloud Theory's numbers indicate which EVs might be easiest to find right now, and which might still be in short supply. To gather the data, Cloud Theory indexes dealership inventory via their websites, as well as collects diagnostic information like how long a vehicle was on their site. Cloud Theory does not get data for Tesla as the company does not sell through a traditional dealership model.

"The train is going down the tracks" with electrification collectively, Wainschel said, but for individual automakers with an EV to sell, it's a lot harder.

Here's a look at some of the easiest-to-find and hardest-to-find electric cars for many of the EVs that saw inventory availability increase from last year to this year. 

 

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5.
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5. Hyundai

2022 Number of Days to Move: 21

2022 Turn Rate (percent of inventory sold within 30 days): 82%

2023 Number of Days to Move: 35

2023 Turn Rate: 37% 

*If days to move is up in 2023 than in 2022, that indicates it's taking longer for that vehicle to sell. If turn rate is down in 2023 from 2022, that means fewer of the car are selling in a 30-day period.

 

Volkswagen ID.4

The 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV.
The 2023 Volkswagen ID.4. Volkswagen

2022 Number of Days to Move: 23

2022 Turn Rate (percent of inventory sold within 30 days): >100%

2023 Number of Days to Move: 25

2023 Turn Rate: 70% 

*>100% for the ID.4 and other vehicles indicates dealerships selling even more than they have on their lots.

 

Volvo C40

Volvo C40
The Volvo C40. Volvo

2022 Number of Days to Move: 8

2022 Turn Rate (percent of inventory sold within 30 days): >100%

2023 Number of Days to Move: 39

2023 Turn Rate: 24% 

 

Ford Mustang Mach-E

A yellow 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance against a black and red background.
The 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance. Ford

2022 Number of Days to Move: 32

2022 Turn Rate (percent of inventory sold within 30 days): 95%

2023 Number of Days to Move: 29

2023 Turn Rate: 64% 

 

Kia EV6

The Kia EV6.
The Kia EV6. Kia

2022 Number of Days to Move: 10

2022 Turn Rate (percent of inventory sold within 30 days): >100%

2023 Number of Days to Move: 29

2023 Turn Rate: 33% 

 

Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40
The Volvo XC40. Bryan Logan/Business Insider

2022 Number of Days to Move: 27

2022 Turn Rate (percent of inventory sold within 30 days): >100%

2023 Number of Days to Move: 31

2023 Turn Rate: 32% 

 

Hyundai Kona

The Hyundai Kona Electric.
The Hyundai Kona Electric. Hyundai

2022 Number of Days to Move: 23

2022 Turn Rate (percent of inventory sold within 30 days): 92%

2023 Number of Days to Move: 52

2023 Turn Rate: 31% 

 

Ford F-150 Lightning

A blue Ford F-150 Lightning on a multi-lane street.
The Ford F-150 Lightning. John Tlumacki/Getty Images

2022 Number of Days to Move: 6

2022 Turn Rate (percent of inventory sold within 30 days): 85%

2023 Number of Days to Move: 33

2023 Turn Rate: 62% 

 

Chevrolet Bolt EUV

The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV.
The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV. Chevrolet

2022 Number of Days to Move: 22

2022 Turn Rate (percent of inventory sold within 30 days): 28%

2023 Number of Days to Move: 23

2023 Turn Rate: >100% 

 

Kia Niro

The 2023 Kia Niro EV.
The 2023 Kia Niro EV. Kia

2022 Number of Days to Move: 30

2022 Turn Rate (percent of inventory sold within 30 days): 96%

2023 Number of Days to Move: 43

2023 Turn Rate: 18% 

 

BMW i4

BMW i4.
The BMW i4. BMW

2022 Number of Days to Move: 13

2022 Turn Rate (percent of inventory sold within 30 days): 34%

2023 Number of Days to Move: 20

2023 Turn Rate: 78% 

 

Nissan Leaf

2023 Nissan Leaf
The 2023 Nissan Leaf. Nissan

2022 Number of Days to Move: 21

2022 Turn Rate (percent of inventory sold within 30 days): >100%

2023 Number of Days to Move: 23

2023 Turn Rate: 78% 

 

Audi e-Tron GT

Audi E-Tron GT
The Audi E-Tron GT. Audi

2022 Number of Days to Move: 52

2022 Turn Rate (percent of inventory sold within 30 days): 52%

2023 Number of Days to Move: 43

2023 Turn Rate: 28% 

 

Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan Turbo S
The Porsche Taycan Turbo. Porsche

2022 Number of Days to Move: 23

2022 Turn Rate (percent of inventory sold within 30 days): 94%

2023 Number of Days to Move: 23

2023 Turn Rate: 40% 

 

Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi E-Tron Sportback.
The Audi E-Tron Sportback. Audi

2022 Number of Days to Move: 26

2022 Turn Rate (percent of inventory sold within 30 days): 90%

2023 Number of Days to Move: 38

2023 Turn Rate: 43% 

 

Jaguar I-PACE

Jaguar I-Pace.
The Jaguar I-Pace. Jaguar

2022 Number of Days to Move: 18

2022 Turn Rate (percent of inventory sold within 30 days): >100%

2023 Number of Days to Move: 16

2023 Turn Rate: 74% 

