Save over $100 on this DeWalt hammer drill and impact driver kit for Father's Day

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Looking for the perfect gift to pick up for your dad this Father's Day? What could be better than some new tools? DeWalt and Amazon are currently offering buyers a huge 27% off a hammer drill and impact driver kit. You can even save on drill bits right now too! Check out the deals below.

$299 at Amazon

Key Features

Includes 20V MAX*XR brushless, cordless hammer drill and 20V MAX*XR impact driver,

Comes with two 4.0Ah batteries and charger

Also includes 2 belt hooks, a 360° side handle and a contractor bag

Hammer drill weights 4.7 lbs and impact driver weighs 3.4 lbs

"Brushless Hammer Drill produces 820 unit watts"

"Brushless Cordless Impact Driver's 3,600 IPM motor produces 1,825 in-lbs of max torque"

The centerpiece of any good power tool collection is the drill. With this deal, not only will you get a DeWalt brushless, cordless hammer drill, you'll also get an impact driver, two 4.0Ah batteries, a charger, 2 belt hooks, a 360-degree side handle and a contractor bag. At 27% off, this deal will save you a huge $110 on the whole kit.

$15.99 at Amazon

Key Features

13 piece set

Size ranging from 1/16-inch to 1/4-inch

135° split point tips

Made with High Speed Steel

For use with plastic, wood and metal

Tapered web design

Size markings on drill bit shanks

Includes case

Need some drill bits to go with that combo kit? You can never have too many. This 13-piece set includes 13 bits and a case and it's a whopping 36% off right now. Get it while it's hot!