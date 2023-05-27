Memorial Day deals on road trip essentials

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Memorial Day is a time of remembrance, gratitude, and often, travel. Many families celebrate by traveling to visit friends and family or road-tripping to their favorite vacation spots.

If you’re hitting the road this long holiday weekend and realizing you need to pad out your gear a bit, here are some great Memorial Day deals on harnesses for your pets, car seats, and other road trip essentials like dash cams, coolers, power stations, and more.

$52.60 at Amazon

Key Features

Features long-range sensitivity with false alert filtering

Front and rear protection

Includes 3 modes: Highway, City and City 1

Saves user's most recent settings when disconnected from a power source

Includes a power cord, dual suction cup window mount, hook and loop fastener tape and a spare fuse

If you're looking to spring for an Uniden radar detector but don't want to spend the hundreds of dollars it costs for an R3 or R7, this Uniden DFR1 may be the best radar detector for budget-minded drivers. It's a significantly more affordable way to try to avoid laser detection and features long-range sensitivity, front and rear protection, multiple driving modes, false alert filtering and a mute button. It even comes with its own suction cup mount. At this price point, it's tough to ignore.

$29.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Records at a 1080P HD video quality with 30 FPS resolution

Features a 170° wide angle lens field of view w/ a F1.8 aperture, WDR and night vision capability

USB connectivity

Records onto a MicroSD card

Has auto start/stop and loop recording

Built-in G-sensor allows the cam to detect crashes or sudden vibration/shock

Includes parking monitoring

Easy set up

Comes with a 2 year warranty

This iZeeker dash cam is one of the best bang for your buck deals you can find in car video. For only $31.99 you get a dash cam that records in 1080P full HD with a 170° wide angle lens. Like most other cams, this one saves videos onto a MicroSD card and features loop recording, automatic start and stop and it also employs a G-sensor for crash detection. There's even a parking monitoring feature. iZeeker will provide a 2 year warranty with your purchase. Check out an image from the cam right here.

$474.98 at Amazon

Key Features

4K, 140° wide capture field of view

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity

Works with a variety of second camera modules

Features Wide Dynamic Range technology and night vision shooting

Includes 24-hour parking monitoring - thanks to a built-in G-sensor, the 622GW can automatically turn on and start recording if your car gets hit in a parking lot

Loop Recording automatically overwrites old footage

Emergency Accident Lock saves/locks the current video whenever a shake or collision is detected, so it won't get over-written

SD card not included

The Nextbase 622GW is advertised as a top of the line dash cam with the price to match. It features, among other things, 4K video quality recording, image stabilization, enhanced night mode, intelligent parking mode and emergency response built-in. Along with the 4K front-facing camera, there is an entire line of modules that work with the 622GW to provide you with multiple camera angles, protecting you in case of both forward and rear collisions. Want to read more about the Nextbase 622GW? Check out a full review of this camera and the modules that work with it here.

$119.00 at Amazon

Key Features

4-position adjustable harness

QuickClick

Side impact protection

Infant inserts

1 year limited warranty

This Safety 1st Onboard Infant Car Seat is compatible with any QuickClick compatible stroller with one click. This seat is lightweight and easy to carry. The infant inserts will give extra support to smaller babies and can be removed as they grow. The 4-position adjustable harness and adjustable car seat base can keep your baby comfortable with the proper fit for them and the car.

$159.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Rear-facing weight limit: 5 to 40 pounds

Front-facing weight limit: 22 to 65 pounds

Booster seat weight limit: 40 to 100 pounds

QuickFit harness

Easy to clean

This Safety 1st convertible car seat works as a rear and front-facing car seat and as a booster seat. The rear-facing limit is from 5 to 40 pounds, front-facing limit of 22 to 65 pounds and acts as a belt-positioning booster seat from 40 pounds to 100 pounds. The QuickFit harness allows you to adjust the harness easily without the need to re-thread or re-install it.

$120.74 at Walmart

Key features

Crash test certified by the Center for Pet Safety

Constructed with energy absorbing neoprene padding

Makes use of reflective strips on the harness for improved night visibility

Features a double "D" ring leash connection

The Sleepypod Clickit Sport is one of only a select few harnesses currently certified by the Center for Pet Safety. The CPS certification program has been around for nearly 10 years, and requirements for certification can be seen right here. The Clickit Sport passed the CPS' certification testing with 5 stars and there's even footage of the testing available for viewing right here. Aside from being CPS certified, this harness is great for walking or hiking with your dog thanks to its energy absorbing neoprene padding construction, fuilt-in reflective strips and double "D" ring leash connection. You can find options at both Walmart and Amazon, but for the full range of harness sizes and colors, check out the official Sleepypod website right here.

$6.09 at Amazon

Key features

Made of "high quality food grade silicone," and dishwasher safe

Expandable to different sizes depending on the size of your pet

Available in multiple color combinations

Comes with clip to hang on bags or other travel accessories

Made to stand firm when filled with water or food

If you're headed on a trip with your dog, you probably won't want to take up space bringing your stainless steel or ceramic dog bowls that you use at home. A great solution is to pick up a collapsible silicone dog bowl for your journey. This one is expandable to different sizes, made with durability in mind and even comes with a clip to hang it on your backpack.

$32.99 at Amazon

Key Features

#1 best-seller rank on Amazon (over 66,000 user ratings)

Inflates at a rate of 35L/Min

Programmable for automatic fill-ups

Integrated LED light for better night-time visibility

Comes with one replacement fuse and 3 additional nozzles

Great for cars, bikes, balls, and inflatables

This AstroAI portable air compressor comes with three nozzles and will work with any Schrader valve on cars, SUVs, motorcycles, and bicycles. It can pump up tires at a speed of 35 L/Min and can inflate 195/55/R15 tires from 0 to 35psi in under 5 minutes. The gauge is professionally calibrated to show a reading within 1.5% of your actual tire pressure and is even programmable, so you can just set your desired pressure and let the machine do the work. It's got a large, backlit screen that displays pressure units like PSI, kPa, BAR or KG/CM. There's also a built-in flashlight for if you're working in the dark. The included accessory adapters will also allow you to also use this inflator on balls, air mattresses, balloons, and other small inflatables.

$229 at Amazon

Key Features

Wattage: 300 watts

Fully charges in 5-6 hours via wall charger or can be fitted with Duracell's solar panel to charge fully in 4-5 hours

Includes LCD screen that shows the battery level and which ports are being used

Features 2 USB-A outputs, 1 USB-A QC3.0 output, a USB-C PD output, a 120 AC inverter output, a 12V DC socket port output, 2 DC port outputs and a DC charging port input

Solar panel sold separately

Weighs only 7.5 lbs

This power station is a great value for homeowners if you're not looking for full-fledged gas generators. It charges quickly, offers tons of ports and weighs less than 10 lbs. It can power home electronics, mobile devices, lighting, speakers and more.

$200 and up at Amazon

Yeti coolers are so good they were once one of the most stolen items in America. You can fly with them, camp with them and they keep food and drinks cold for what seems like an impossible amount of time. Pre-cool the cooler a day before using it by filling it with ice and then refilling it the next day. And while this cooler is pretty incredible at its job, remember, it's a cooler, not a freezer. Things like ice cream left too long will likely turn into a sticky, liquid mess.

Pro-tip: Yetis are expensive and, as mentioned before, a target for thieves. If you're traveling with this in the bed of a truck, like we did on our Tacoma road trip from Seattle to Banff, Alberta, make sure to lock it to the truck with some bike cables.

$49.95 at Amazon

Key Features

Made with gel memory foam

Features a non-slip rubber bottom

Built-in handle for easy transportation

Removable, machine-washable velour cover

The ComfiLife cushion is made with gel memory foam and features a non-slip rubber bottom, a handle to make it easily transportable, and a removable machine-washable velour cover to make cleaning less of a hassle. It's made to support your tailbone and relieve pressure on your back. This can help with lower back pain and even sciatica relief, two things that no one should have to deal with in their day-to-day life.

One of the best parts about the ComfiLife cushion is just how portable it is. Thanks to its built-in handle you can easily bring the cushion with you on a drive, to the office, on a long flight, or anywhere you happen to be lounging around. On top of that, it's 39% off right now. One reviewer even called it "the butt cushion to end all butt cushions." If you're looking to improve your life by taking control of your back pain, check out the cushion below, available at a discount for a limited time.