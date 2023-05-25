2024 Toyota Tacoma and BMW 5 Series reveals, plus driving the Kia Telluride and Polaris Slingshot | Autoblog Podcast # 782

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale. They're going over a seriously busy week of news including the reveals of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma and BMW 5 Series; announcements of an electric Cadillac Escalade, four-cylinder Mercedes SL-Class, Honda's return to F1; as well as Corvette spy shots and rumors about the Hyundai N Vision 74. They also discuss their recent drive experiences with the 2023 Kia Telluride and a Polaris Slingshot. And the podcast wraps up with the editors doing a Spend My Money segment.
Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.
Autoblog Podcast # 782
- News
- Cars we're driving
- 2023 Kia Telluride SX Prestige X-Pro
- Polaris Slingshot
- Spend my Money
