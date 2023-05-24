Watch the Aspark Owl set new EV speed records, at nearly 200 mph

Japanese electric car maker Aspark is celebrating after their production vehicle broke two speed records on Tuesday (May 23) and reached speeds of nearly 200mph.

The Aspark Owl supercar was put through its paces at Alvington Airfield in northern England, grabbing Guinness World Records for average speeds over a quarter and an eighth of a mile.

For an eighth of a mile it averaged 309.02kph or 192.02 mph, and for a quarter of a mile 318.85kph or 198.12mph.

The hypercar can accelerate from 0-60mph in 1.72 seconds, has a top speed of 260mph and a range of about 250 miles, and takes 40 minutes to charge.

The Owl has 1,980 horsepower and 1,475 pound-feet of torque.

However it doesn't come cheap — to buy one of the initial run of 50 vehicles you will need £2.5million. Aspark started selling the Owl to monied customers in 2020.

Based in Osaka, Japan, Aspark has been working on the development of the Owl electric ultra-performance vehicles since 2015. It is a growing company and has more than 3,500 employees (2022) and 25 offices worldwide.

The record took place under the auspices of the UK Timing Association at Elvington Airfield, Yorkshire at the Straightliners speed records event.