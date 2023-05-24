VW's 2024 Atlas lineup tweaks interior goodies, offers only one engine choice

Updated modern looks, refreshed and refined interior amenities, added standard goodies and a one-size-fits-all motor defines the specifications of 2024 Volkswagen’s biggest SUVs, the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport.

Just-announced pricing for the Atlas will start at $37,725 MSRP, with a $1,350 destination charge bringing it to $39,075. The 2024 Atlas Cross Sport opens at $38,065 including destination. The top-of-the-line Atlas SEL Premium R-Line models are priced at $53,805 with destination, while the Atlas Cross Sport SEL Premium R-Line is set at $52,795.

Considering the upgrades, one would expect that those prices have increased. And they have: The Atlas will start at $1,270 more than the 2023 model, And the Cross Sport base price is up $960. The destination fee will be up $55.

The three-row Atlas, now in its seventh year, was followed in 2020 by Cross Sport, so it’s about time for some refreshment.

One notable maneuver this time around by Volkswagen is a change under the hood. While the outgoing models were available with either a 235-hp turbo four or a 276-hp 3.6-liter V-6, the 2024 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport can be had with only one engine: a new 269-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter four. Front-wheel drive is still standard, and all-wheel drive is optional.

The interiors of both SUVs received the lion’s share of attention from VW’s designers. The dash and center console are wrapped in faux leather, and trim that flows into the dash panel. A new ambient lighting system is optional. The infotainment system features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and all Atlases feature a wireless smartphone charging pad and at least six fast-charging USB-C ports.

Cockpit-wise, the new models now give occupants a heated steering wheel with shift paddles, ventilated front seats and a height-adjustable passenger seat as standard equipment. Top-of-range models feature quilted leather seats with a diamond stitching pattern.

Introduced only a few weeks ago at the New York Auto Show was the all-wheel-drive Atlas Peak Edition, what we called an “exercise in mobile design accoutrements.” Due for launch this summer, the Peak, priced at $50,435 ($51,785 including destination), is dressed up with 18-inch black alloy wheels with all-terrain tires; silver underbody cladding; black roof rails; blackout exterior detailing; Peak Edition badging; unique interior color and decor; leatherette seating surfaces; and stainless steel pedal caps.

The Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport are expected to begin hitting U.S. dealers in quarter three of 2023. A list of trims and specifications is available here.