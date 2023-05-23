SpeedKore's 'Baba Yaga' Chrylser Pacifica will eat kids, not shuttle them

In American movies, the Baba Yaga wears a tailored tactical suit, carries an HK P30L as his primary, drives a 1969 Mustang Mach1, and answers to the name of John Wick. In Slavic folklore, the original Baba Yaga wears less exclusive garb, carries a mortar and pestle, and lives in a cottage that stands on and walks around the forest on chicken legs. The latter version would probably trade in her cottage for SpeedKore's conceptual creation named in her honor, a Chrysler Pacifica with a Demon engine. Working with virtual artist Abimelec Arellano at Abimelec Design, the Wisconsin-based tuners drew up a minivan that could put fear into any children unfortunate enough to anger the mother behind the wheel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SpeedKore Performance (@speedkore01)

This isn't just about a witch, either. It's a witch with a side of demon plus an extra side of demon. The Hellcat powertrain reaches 1,025 horsepower in the limited-edition Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170. That wasn't enough. The caption notes, "The 6.2L V-8 has been treated to what we're calling the 'Lilith Package.' Named for the primordial mother of demons, the Lilith Package brings the supercharged Hemi to a proper 1,514 horsepower and channels it through an 8-speed ZF transmission before the Michelin wrapped SRT wheels deliver power to the pavement." Visual treats include a hood scoop, remade grille, and larger intakes for better breathing, fender flares, tinted taillights, central-exit dual exhaust, and the appropriate badging. A sleeper this is not.

A regular Chrysler Pacifica weighs about 4,530 pounds and makes, at most, 296 horsepower when given hybrid help. SpeedKore's version not only multiplies that figure by more than five, the aerospace-grade carbon fiber body panels that are a shop specialty are claimed to drop 1,000 pounds. They'll do a fine execution of the mission statement, which we're told is "setting lap records, roasting tires, and putting a pep in your step." Anyone who hasn't been too scrambled to step out of the van at its destination, at least.

Related video: