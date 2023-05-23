Save up to 28% on camping grills and accessories at REI

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Both Memorial day and summer have nearly arrived. That means enjoying the great American outdoors with some brews, some brats and some buds. Drinks and friends are pretty easy to come by, but you'll need a grill to cook up some of those delicious franks. Thankfully, REI is throwing its anniversary sale right now, saving shoppers all kinds of cash on outdoor gear, including grills and accessories. This year, the sale runs May 19-29. Here are a few deals that should save you some dough while helping you make your grilling dreams a reality.

$104.89 at REI

Key Features

Runs on an 8 oz. butane canister (sold separately)

Independently adjustable feet

Adjustable flame

Auto-ignition

Built-in removable and dishwasher-safe grease drip tray

Includes a carrying case

This Eureka SPRK Camp Grill is a great way to quickly and easily cook up some burgers while on the go. It runs on butane rather than propane and stores an 8 oz. canister right inside. Its feet are adjustable to keep it flat on any surface, it's got an adjustable flame, auto-ignition, a removable drip tray and it even includes its very own carrying case.

$199.73 at REI

Key Features

Propane-fueled

2-in-1 stove and grill

Up to 10,000 BTUs of heat per burner

3,500 BTU lower-power grill/toaster

Grill and burners can be used simultaneously

Push-button igniter for each burner

Burners are independently adjustable

Stainless steel removable drip tray

Wraparound windshield help keep temp consistent

If you're looking for something a little more beefy than the Eureka grill above, this Zempire camping stove could be just what you need. It uses propane rather than butane, has 2 stove-top burners that reach up to 10,000 BTUs of heat and a grill/toaster that reaches 3,500 BTUs. Both the burners and the grill can all be used simultaneously. Each burner has a push-button start and are independently adjustable. Like the Eureka, this also has a removable drip tray.

$37.39 at REI

Key Features

Includes spatula, tongs and knife

Spatula includes an integrated bottle opener

Tongs feature a locking mechanism

Knife is a santoku-style blade

All tools "are made of durable, rust-resistant, food-grade stainless steel"

Includes a roll-up storage mat

You're going to need some utensils to go with your grill, right? This pack includes all the basics and a roll-up storage mat. The tongs are locking, the spatula has an integrated bottle opener and the knife is santoku-style rather than chef-style. Naturally, all three are made with stainless steel.

$22.95 at REI

Key Features

Rated for flame and heat resistance up to 934°F

"EN388-rated for abrasion, cut, tear and puncture resistance"

"Articulated flex" design

Grip-enhancing silicone coating

Machine-washable

Built-in hanging loop

NOT designed for protecting against hot liquids

Last but not least, if you're going to be working with an open flame, you'll probably benefit from some good thermal protection gloves. These gloves by Fireside Outdoor are rated for heat resistance up to a scorching 934 degrees Fahrenheit, are cut, tear and puncture resistant, feature an "articulated flex" design for ease of movement, have an enhanced grip thanks to a silicone coating and are even machine-washable. Not a bad set of features for an unassuming pair of gloves.