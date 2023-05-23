Lucy Block, wife of late Ken Block, racing Pikes Peak in Unlimited Class

Last year, Ken Block planned to contest the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in the Hoonipigasus, the Porsche 911-based, 1,400-horsepower mad machine Block asked BBi Autosport to build specifically for a Pikes Peak run. Engine troubles prevented him from competing in 2022. This year, in honor of her late father, Lia Block will run the Hoonipigasus up the mountain on a demonstration run. A Hoonigan statement explained "it will take a substantial amount of training to pilot a race car of that caliber up one of the world’s most intimidating hill climb races – something she aims to accomplish in the future," hence the demo status. She'll have her mother's company in Colorado, though, Lucy Block announced as a proper racing entry in the top-tier Unlimited Class.

Lucy competes in the American Rally Association National championship in a Ford Fiesta Rally3, and will drive a Sierra Echo EV in anger to the 14,115 summit. Sierra Cars makes hardcore, single-seater, partially-enclosed UTVs called the 700, RX3, and Alpha. The RX3 showed up in Forza Horizon 5 and in the real-life record books when it set the 2WD benchmark time up New Hampshire's Mt. Washington in 2021. The company lately debuted a battery-electric version called the Echo, Lucy's chosen ride. An 18.6-kWh battery pack powers an electric motor from Utah-based Hypercraft that makes 300 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque, getting the 1,350-pound UTV to a top speed of 120 miles per hour. The mundane terminal velocity isn't a major handicap on a hill climb, whereas the fact that the electric powertrain won't give up any of its urge at altitude is a major plus. The Echo also comes with a hydraulic manual handbrake to help Lucy maintain momentum and tight radii through corners.

Lucy said, "Driving Pikes Peak International Hill Climb gives us a way to carry Ken’s spirit forward and do something he was excited to do himself. We are eager to be able to use this opportunity to create awareness around 43 Institute, and celebrate my husband’s love for motorsports and innovation." Her car wears a special livery inspired by Block's Ford Escort Cosworth V2 from 2020, featuring Ken Block's trademark race number 43 and Lucy's Pikes Peak entry number of 430. Sierra is going to make seven Echo Block Edition cars like the one Lucy's driving, each of them autographed by the Block family, as a way to raise $43,000 for the family's 43 Institute.

Pikes Peak happens Sunday, June 25, starting at 7:30 a.m. mountain time.

