BMW M4 CS reportedly coming for the 2025 model year

Devoted BMW fans eventually make their way to the forums at Bimmer Post and the running thread fed by a user called "ynguldyn." That forum member is like BMW's Deep Throat, regularly submitting release dates and production timelines for new BMW products as far away as four years. This has been going on for years, during which time ynguldyn's success rate has proved the quality of his information. A recent addition to the master post included this line: "M4 CS will be in production 07/24-06/25. Virtually the same car as the current M3 CS but with two fewer doors and some headlight changes (no laserlights)." Assuming rumor again becomes reality, this would have an M4 Competition Sport enter production for a single model year just as the M3 Competition Sport exits, the M3 CS a limited edition only for the 2024 model year.

BMW M boss Frank van Meel hinted as the development toward the end of last year, saying there was room for a product between the M4 Competition and the M4 CSL. This would be the two-door version of the M3 in all but the headlights, meaning a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six engine resting on redesigned engine mounts and massaged to the same output as the M3 CSL, 543 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque, 40 hp over the M4 Competition. The CS only comes as an xDrive, pushing power to both axles, but the M3 offers a 2WD-only mode with stability control off. Chassis mods include retuned steering and dampers, unique wheel camber settings, and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 tires as a no-cost option. Forged wheels on the M3 CS come 19 inches in front and 20 inches in rear, finished in Gold Bronze or matte black. Tough luck to anybody wishing for a manual transmission, though. The exclusive grille and badging tell the world what's up, as well as daytime running lights that glow yellow instead of the usual white as a nod to motorsports, just like on the M4 CSL. Exposed carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) is used for the hood (two strips visible), roof, front splitter, front air intakes, mirror caps, rear apron and rear spoiler.

As to why the Icon Adaptive LED Headlights with Laserlight won't show, BMW Blog suspects the reported M4 CS will come after the M4's mid-cycle refresh. Such refreshes usually mean tweaked head- and taillight designs, although we're not sure why there'd be no laserlight option. Perhaps we'll get clues to that if the M2 CS debuts before an M4 variant, but it's possible the M2 won't show until 2025. BMW Blog says the automaker's testing an M3 Touring CS at the moment as well, the wagon burning up tires to prove itself while waiting to get the green light for production.