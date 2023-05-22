Cadillac Escalade IQ spy photos show off flagship electric SUV

Well, that didn't take long. Less than two hours after General Motors confirmed the Cadillac Escalade IQ's name, it's been spotted testing on the road wearing heavy camouflage. It's certainly not surprising that Cadillac engineers are out testing the Escalade IQ considering that it's going to get a full debut before the end of this year, but since sales won't officially happen until the 2025 model year, there's plenty of time to iron out any potential kinks. The camo is so thick that it's difficult to discern much about the big electric SUV than what's obvious, but there are a few details worth a closer look.

Like the Chevrolet Silverado EV and the GMC Hummer EV, the Cadillac Escalade IQ will get eight-lug wheels. While they look similar to the wheels seen on the Celestiq that we've already seen, these have been upsized from 23 to 24 inches in diameter. The full finish of the wheels is obscured, but the thin-spoke design is both clear and very cool. The eight-lug wheels also confirm that the Cadillac Escalade IQ likely shares the same Ultium-powered BT1 platform as its Chevrolet and GMC/Hummer siblings.

We also get a flappy-covered glimpse at the Escalade IQ's interior, but there isn't much to glean. As an SUV at the tippy top of GM's luxury division, we think it's fair to assume the Escalade IQ will get some very large digital screens inside. We'd love to see the OLED technology used in the current Escalade along with the full-width view of the Celestiq make their way to the electric SUV, but we'll just have to wait and see.

