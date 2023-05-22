BMW plans new i4 and 7 Series electric models for the fall

In a march forward to match its competition, BMW is expanding its electrified offerings for the 2024 model year with two new electric 7 Series cars and a new all-wheel drive variant of the i4.

The Bavarians also announced that in select models, they will introduce yet another refined version of the iDrive software, called BMW Operating System 8.5, that it says will simplify access to certain widgets and functions.

Pointing to the i4 lineup first, it will expand to include a new all-wheel-drive variant, the 2024 i4 xDrive40. Positioned below the 536-horsepower i4 M50, the i4 xDrive40’s dual electric motors produce a total of 396 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. Zero-to-60 time is estimated at 4.9 seconds, and range out of the lithium-ion batteries is expected to be between 282 and 307 miles, depending on tire fitments. Pricing starts at $61,600 plus $995 destination, with U.S. deliveries expected in the third quarter.

Moving up the ladder in series-talk is the single-motor, rear-wheel drive i7 eDrive50. A single GEN5 motor drives the rear axle with 449 horsepower. BMW is also adding an all-wheel drive option for the 375-hp BMW 740i, starting with July production.

Next arrives the 2024 750e xDrive, pairing a 308-horsepower TwinPower Turbo 3.0-liter six-cylinder internal combustion engine with a 194-hp GEN5 electric motor mounted in the transmission. The result is a maximum system output of 483 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. Electric-only range: 35 miles.

Base prices for the 7 Series: $107,000 plus $995 destination for the 750e, and $105,700 plus $995 for the eDrive50 when it goes on sale in the fall. Range and performance figures will be released closer to market launch.

Finally, the 375-hp BMW 740i will be available with xDrive starting with July production. The added traction of intelligent all-wheel drive drops the 0-60 time from 5.1 seconds to 4.9. It will carry a base price of $99,400 plus $995 also in the third quarter of 2023.

Returning to the new operating system, its so-called QuickSelect functionality makes it possible to directly select entertainment programs, contact lists and vehicle settings, start interaction with the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, or activate other menu options, all by touch. As outlined in a press release, “once the relevant settings have been chosen, a quick tap on the home icon at the lower edge of the display is all it takes to return to the home screen. In addition to the Home symbol, there are now also the symbols for direct access to the climate control menu, the All Apps menu, Navigation as well as Media, Communication, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.”

Beginning with July production, BMW Operating System 8.5 will be introduced in BMW iX models, BMW i4 models, and BMW 7 Series models. In August, the new system will be fitted to BMW X5 and X6 models.