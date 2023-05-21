Polaris Xpedition XP and ADV add overlanding to the UTV menu

There's an "X" deep in the backwoods. It marks a spot called "Overlanding," and every manufacturer with a four-wheel-drive product is trying to get there, from pickup truck makers to UTV makers. Toyota has its new 2024 Tacoma Overland trim as an icon of the former. Polaris has its new Xpedition lineup as icon of the latter. These are still UTVs (or side-by-sides) as you understand them. Polaris VP Reid Wilson said, “Our goal was to bridge the worlds of traditional side-by-sides and overlanding with a vehicle that allows the most passionate adventurers to go farther and deeper than ever and discover totally new destinations and experiences.” The differences between these and something like the Polaris General XP4 1000 Ultimate are in slightly more capacity and capability throughout, and the fact that Polaris has done much of the fitting-out work for you.

There's a two-seater Xpedition, but it can fit up to five people instead of the General's max of four, for instance. And every Xpedition is powered by Polaris' new 999-cc Pro Star Gen 2 engine with 114 horsepower, instead of the 100-hp ProStar on the General. The Xpedition gets a 12.5-gallon tank, largest in the Polaris lineup, offering a potential range of more than 200 miles on a fill-up. For the smoothest ride over that distance, Fox Podium QS3 shocks replace the Walker Evans shocks featured elsewhere among Polaris' models. The 30-inch Pro Armor Crawler XP tires help provide 14 inches of ground clearance and can swing through 14 inches of travel in front, 15 inches in the rear. A 4,500-pound-capacity winch sits up front on every trim, and all are able to carry a little more than 1,000 pounds in the beds and two 2,000 pounds.

There are Xpedition variants, XP and ADV, in three trims apiece, either Premium, Ultimate, or Northstar. The XP models are like short-bed pickups, known by their exposed 30-inch beds that can tilt and dump. Just ahead of those beds, the XP's 60/40 fold-down rear seats offer additional storage space entering the cab. The ADV trims are more like SUVs, with enclosed 36-inch beds that don't tilt. The fold-flat seats in the ADV open up 63 inches of storage space when laid down. The beds on both models are 48 inches wide with 16-inch-high sides. And this is the first model to get the company's new Lock & Ride Max cargo system.

The trims are distinguished by features, not performance. Entry-level Premium gets a 600-watt magneto to keep the vehicle and accessories charged, a 4.3-inch dash screen, and a JBL TrailPro 2000 audio system. The Ultimate and Northstar upgrade the magneto to 900 watts and upgrade the dash to a seven-inch touchscreen that runs Polaris' gotta-have-it RideCommand software. The upper two version also fit improved JBL TrailPro 4100 audio with surround sound, a 400-watt amplifier, and a 10-inch sub. More appearance convenience features appear with the padded dash, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, and front and rear cameras.

The NorthStar trim goes all-out with the Pro Shield enclosed cab. The ability to seal out the elements means this trim offers dual-zone climate control, locking full doors, power windows, and a lie-down glass windshield.

The accessories catalog is sizeable from the jump. An available Rhino-Rack can support a 500-pound static load or a 150-lb dynamic load. Five accessories kits bundle goods specific to various uses: Hunt, Kayak, Overland, Trail, and Utility.

The Xpedition XP trim prices in two-seater / five-seater versions run:

Premium: $28,999 / $32,999

Ultimate: $31,999 / $35,999

NorthStar: $38,999 / $43,999

The ADV version adds $1,000 to these prices. The Ultimate and Northstar trims begin arriving in showrooms this fall, the Premium trim doesn't come until early 2024.