Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter is the rugged and ready new overlanding flagship

Though it hasn’t always had the name, overlanding has been a popular way to go camping off-grid with a capable off-roader, some gear, and a few friends. The aftermarket has responded in recent years with an explosion of accessories, performance upgrades, and camping gear. Ford even debuted an overlanding-ready version of the Transit van, and now Toyota has its own dedicated rig. The 2024 Tacoma Trailhunter builds on the beefy TRD Pro with upgraded suspension components, a utility bar, and more.

The Trailhunter gets a load of gear from ARM, including Old Man Emu position-sensitive 2.5-inch forged monotube shocks. Toyota upgraded the rear bumper with a steel unit, and the truck is available with a five- or six-foot bed. Buyers can add a light- or heavy-duty ARB bed rack that brings mounting points for tents, camp showers, and more.

Though Toyota didn’t give out water fording specs, the Trailhunter gets a high-clearance exhaust tip and an air intake routed up through the A-pillar to keep the engine running dry and clear of dust and debris. The truck rides on exclusive bronze wheels wrapped In Goodyear Territory R/T tires, which give it a two-inch lift in the front and a 1.5-inch boost in the back.

As the flagship Taco model for 2024, the Trailhunter gets the range-topping Hybrid Max powertrain, which includes a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a 48-horsepower electric motor and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Total output lands at 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque, which Toyota notes is nearly twice the torque of the outgoing V6.

Beyond four-wheel drive, Toyota equips the Trailhunter with a range of upgrades to make it more capable off-road. The available front stabilizer bar disconnect lets the driver do the work with the push of a button, enabling greater flex angles for the truck. The system will also work with Toyota-approved lift kits. A terrain monitor camera system enables multiple views of the trail around the truck, and the new Tacoma gets a handful of driving modes to tackle mud, dirt, and sand. The crawl control function – think low-speed off-road cruise control - is quieter than before, and the Taco gets downhill assist to manage speeds descending steep grades.

Toyota emphasized accessories and upgrades with the Trailhunter. There’s a 2,400-watt AC inverter with two power points in the cabin. The rear deck holds a 12-volt outlet and USB ports, and Toyota said there’s enough juice to power an ARB fridge and other electrical devices. The truck also gets three pre-wired auxiliary switches on the dash for extra lighting and other power gear.

The Trailhunter is also available with more than 100 accessories from Toyota’s Associated Accessory Products program. Buyers can add gear to the truck at purchase or buy accessories later from the dealer. If they’re added at the time of sale, Toyota will wrap the cost into the truck’s monthly payment to make things easier.