This is what we're buying with our 20% off coupon at REI's biggest sale of 2023

If you’re an REI member, this time of year is special for a few reasons. First off, summer is almost here, which means camping season is upon us (or mountain biking, paddleboarding, road tripping season — whatever you’re into). Second, it is time for REI’s biggest sale of the year with a bunch of awesome deals. And if the item you’ve been pining over isn’t on sale, you can always use your 20% off coupon, which, if played right, can save you hundreds of dollars.

20% off at REI

Key Features:

Comes in both a 1.25-inch or 2-inch hitch size

Can hold up to 60 pounds per bike

Allows you to access your trunk when loaded

Compatible with other Kuat accessories

This year I would use my 20% off coupon on this, the Kuat NV 2.0 bike rack. This past year I’ve gotten more into mountain biking, replacing my beginner bike with a proper trail hardtail. I have been wanting to get out to more of the trails nearby, not just the ones I can ride to from my house, which means I need a proper bike rack for my car. After using the NV 2.0 earlier this year on a mountain biking trip to Moab, it has become my favorite. It fits nicely onto either of my vehicles, both of which have a hitch, and can hold up to 60 pounds per bike, which is about twice as heavy as my bikes. The two-inch hitch option also can be expanded upon when the need for carrying more bikes in the future arises.

