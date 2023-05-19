Chevy Silverado EV Work Truck range: How does 450 miles sound?

Electric pickups are becoming a big deal, and all three Detroit automakers expect to have their electric truck on sale by the end of 2024. Chevy will have its first Silverado EVs in the wild by this spring, and General Motors’ new North American CEO recently confirmed that it will be even better expected: The new truck will offer up to 450 miles of range – 50 more than initially announced.

Rory Harvey told reporters that the base Silverado EV WT, or Work Truck, would sport a longer range when it debuts this spring. Despite the boost, the WT will likely be a hard sell for many entry-level truck buyers, as it will start at almost $80,000 with destination charges.

Chevy’s expected to launch a lower-price model with 350 miles of range later on with a price of around $75,000, and the automaker said it would offer even lower-priced models in the future. If the company can pull that off, it would be a big deal, as Ford has repeatedly raised prices on the base F-150 Lightning Pro to the point that the cheapest model is now almost $60,000 instead of the $40,000 price tag it initially touted. The Ford also offers a shorter maximum range estimate of 320 miles, making the Silverado’s higher price tag seem a bit more reasonable.

Though the Silverado EV Work Truck will be expensive, it’s far from the priciest model in the line. The RST First Edition model comes late this year and will land with a six-figure price tag and 400 miles of range. Where the WT is a basic work vehicle, the RST is a luxurious and high-tech lifestyle truck, so the higher price is unsurprising.

Chevrolet is marketing the WT as a fleet vehicle, so there may be volume discounts and other incentives for potential buyers. Harvey said the company feels the truck will give it a competitive advantage, offering a high level of choice and options.

Related video: