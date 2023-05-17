This best-selling car cleaning goop can be had for just $5.94 today

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Keeping your car interior clean is a constant challenge. Even the most diligent among us occasionally cut corners on your average car wash and interior scrub down. One of the biggest steps commonly missed during interior cleanings is the dusting of your dashboard and air vents. Those vents are blowing air directly into your face, shouldn't they be as clean as possible?

Luckily, this weird-looking car cleaning gel is great for that job and more. It might be one of the grossest-looking tools out there, but it's also one of the easiest ways to grab the dirt and crumbs from the hardest-to-reach spots of your vehicle. Just take a handful of the Flubber-like substance, stick it on anything that looks like it could use a little less dust and dirt, then peel it off and watch the grime come with it.

This putty is great for getting into small areas and corners that you might not be able to reach with more traditional tools. It's also great for things like keyboards and gadgets around the house. While it won't last forever and isn't washable, it is reusable until the gel loses its adhesive quality. At just under $6, it's probably worth the swing for anyone looking for a unique new cleaning tool to add to your arsenal. This particular product is currently the best-selling detailing gel on Amazon, it's available in blue, yellow and purple, and for a limited time only it can be had at a huge 54% off.

$5.94 at Amazon