The Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc edition is a bit of deja vu

Meet the new Ram 1500 special edition pickup, almost the same as the old Ram 1500 special edition pickup.

But for those of you seeking a Ram 1500 pickup that’s only available in “extremely limited quantities”— and with an extremely bright Baja Yellow finish — the 2023 Rebel 1500 Havoc Edition is about to land.

Expanding on the previously released TRX Havoc model, the Rebel edition light-duty truck is marked by factory-installed embellishments, including a 12-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen with Off-road Pages, black side-view mirrors, heated front seats and steering wheel and an 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat.

Aimed at extroverts, the limited-run Rebel borrows its flashy hue from the TRX. The power is supplied by a 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 engine; black badging, bumper and grille, and 18-inch gloss black wheels join the ride as well. And Selec-Speed Control is new on Ram 1500 Rebel for 2023 and allows the truck to maintain consistent speed while traversing variations in slope. Selec-Speed Control applies engine torque and brake pressure to help keep a consistent pace, allowing the driver to focus on steering.

Slated to go on sale before summer arrives officially, the Rebel will have a starting price of $72,205 including the $1,895 destination fee.

“Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc buyers will enjoy the newest addition to our light-duty lineup, which offers a distinctive combination of unique exterior appointments only seen on a Ram truck,” said a statement from Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO. “Ram 1500 continues to be the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency, performance and convenience with features never before offered in a pickup.”