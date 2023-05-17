Official

The Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc edition is a bit of deja vu

It mirrors the TRX Havoc, with sexy wheels and badging, and loads of yellow paint

May 17th 2023 at 2:03PM
2023 Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc front three-quarters
  • 2023 Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc front three-quarters
  • 2023 Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc front three-quarters
  • 2023 Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc rear three-quarters
  • 2023 Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc driver’s side profile
  • 2023 Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc front
  • 2023 Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc rear

Meet the new Ram 1500 special edition pickup, almost the same as the old Ram 1500 special edition pickup.

But for those of you seeking a Ram 1500 pickup that’s only available in “extremely limited quantities”— and with an extremely bright Baja Yellow finish — the 2023 Rebel 1500 Havoc Edition is about to land.

Expanding on the previously released TRX Havoc model, the Rebel edition light-duty truck is marked by factory-installed embellishments, including a 12-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen with Off-road Pages, black side-view mirrors, heated front seats and steering wheel and an 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat.

Aimed at extroverts, the limited-run Rebel borrows its flashy hue from the TRX. The power is supplied by a 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 engine; black badging, bumper and grille, and 18-inch gloss black wheels join the ride as well. And Selec-Speed Control is new on Ram 1500 Rebel for 2023 and allows the truck to maintain consistent speed while traversing variations in slope. Selec-Speed Control applies engine torque and brake pressure to help keep a consistent pace, allowing the driver to focus on steering.

Slated to go on sale before summer arrives officially, the Rebel will have a starting price of $72,205 including the $1,895 destination fee.

“Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc buyers will enjoy the newest addition to our light-duty lineup, which offers a distinctive combination of unique exterior appointments only seen on a Ram truck,” said a statement from Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO. “Ram 1500 continues to be the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency, performance and convenience with features never before offered in a pickup.”

Featured Gallery2023 Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc

RAM 1500 Information

RAM 1500
Share This Photo X