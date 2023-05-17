Ineos Grenadier offers classic Defender nostalgia - for a price

The British have a knack for building compelling, boxy off-roaders, even if the new Land Rover Defender isn’t quite as rugged as its predecessors. Ineos, a British chemicals company, is focused on bringing back the box. Its new Grenadier SUV blends retro-rugged styling with modern powertrains and tech. Preorders for the ‘ute open on May 31, and the company has just announced pricing ahead of opening the order books.

The Grenadier starts at $71,500 in the United States and $91,929 in Canada. That’s a good deal more than the Defender’s base price, but Ineos is confident that the Grenadier’s focused off-road performance is worth the price. It’s also likely that most buyers will pay much more than MSRP, as the company said the SUV is a “blank canvas” with multiple configuration options and customizations.

If choosing your own adventure isn’t your thing, Ineos offers two higher-spec configurations that have been “curated with specific purposes in mind and are built to take on the outdoors.” The Trialmaster Edition gets heavy-duty off-road equipment, including front and rear electronic-locking differentials, raised air intakes, an auxiliary battery, and more. The Fieldmaster Edition is more of a lifestyle trim, bringing more comfort and convenience features, including leather upholstery, safari windows, and carpeted floors. There will also be an electric variant available by 2026.

Though orders open in a couple of weeks and anyone can register interest, Ineos said existing reservation holders get priority. The SUV will be built at the company’s factory in France, and Ineos said it would offer remote service or an option to visit one of its retailers. In the true spirit of off-roading, Ineos will provide a 3D interactive manual for each vehicle to allow owners to do their own work. The Grenadier uses BMW powertrains, so parts and maintenance aren’t entirely foreign, and the automaker backs the SUV with a five-year/60,000-mile comprehensive warranty.

Related Video