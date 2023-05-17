Autoblog Garage Video: 2023 Subaru Legacy Sport packs XT power at a lower price

In this episode of Autoblog Garage, we welcome a newcomer to the marketplace: the 2023 Subaru Legacy Sport. For 2023, Subaru's midsize sedan received not only a mid-cycle refresh, but a new turbocharged trim level that packs the punchy 2.4-liter turbocharged engine from the Touring XT (which I accidentally referred to as the "XT Limited;" oops!) for nearly $4,000 less. Sound like a solid enthusiast option to you? Us too, so we were curious to check it out.

The Sport's 2.4-liter turbocharged engine is fundamentally the same as what you'll find in the WRX and Subaru Ascent. It makes 260 horsepower here and is paired to the same continuously variable automatic transmission offered in both. Nope, there's no manual, but when was the last time you saw a new, mainstream midsize sedan with a row-your-own setup? Times are bleak, folks; let's take what we can get.

To set it apart aesthetically, the Sport gets a red accent strip through the front grille, dark gray finish on its side mirror covers and rear spoiler, along with a matching finish on its 18-inch alloy wheels. The interior comes in a black and gray two-tone cloth, and it’s accented by red stitching — a look unique in the Legacy lineup. Sport gets all of the same equipment found on the Premium but adds LED fog lights, a power moonroof and a unique sport-tuned suspension.

The midsize Legacy offers more passenger room and a smoother, quieter ride than the smaller Impreza and WRX, and thanks to the 2.4-liter engine, it's almost as fun to drive as Subaru's sport compact. For the buyer who wants a more mature package for a sporty, turbocharged engine, the Legacy Sport is an incredibly compelling package.