General Motors is allocating a massive amount of resources to developing electric technology, but it's not forgetting about the gasoline-powered cars that make up the bulk of its sales. It's reportedly designing a new 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine based on its 2.7.

Citing "sources familiar with the matter," enthusiast website GM Authority wrote that the 2.5-liter four is "in [the] final stages of development," meaning it should be announced sooner rather than later (assuming the report is accurate). Technical details are few and far between as of writing. The publication learned that the 2.5 will be part of the Cylinder Set Strategy (CSS) family of engines and that it will be mechanically related to the 2.7-liter currently found in the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, among several other models. It will feature dual overhead camshafts.

It's too early to tell which models the 2.5-liter four-cylinder will end up in, or how much power it will generate. The output will likely depend on the application. For context, the 2.7 delivers 310 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 348 pound-feet of torque between 1,500 and 4,000 rpm in the Silverado. In the smaller Colorado, it provides anywhere between 237 and 310 horsepower depending on the trim level selected.

While this is pure speculation, our crystal ball tells us the engine will end up powering crossovers. It's an easy deduction to make. We can't imagine it will be offered in the Silverado, and seeing it in the Colorado is unlikely because its entry-level engine develops 237 horsepower; there's likely not much of a market for a midsize truck with 200 or so horsepower. Putting it in the Corvette wouldn't make sense and the Camaro has nearly reached the end of its life cycle without a successor planned. This leaves us with Chevrolet's range of crossovers, like the Equinox, as well as their GMC-, Buick-, and Cadillac-branded counterparts. We're not discounting the possibility that the cars set to receive the 2.5 haven't been unveiled, but those are likely crossovers, too; the odds of seeing another big Chevy sedan are very, very low.

General Motors hasn't commented on the report, and it hasn't publicly announced plans to expand its CSS family of engines. If the report is accurate, we should learn more about the new turbocharged, 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine in the not-too-distant future.