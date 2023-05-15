Ford E-Tourneo Courier revealed as electric family van for Europe

The world of electric vans officially has a new entry: the Ford E-Tourneo Courier. Everyone in the U.S. will sit this one out, but Europe will enjoy this all-electric van action.

Powertrain details are relatively scarce now, but Ford says the E-Tourneo Courier will come with a single electric motor good for 134 horsepower. Range figures aren’t available, but Ford says you’ll be able to add up to 54 miles of charge in 10 minutes on a DC fast charger — max charging speed is 100 kW. A 10-80% charge will take approximately 35 minutes.

The new E-Tourneo Courier features a design that sets it apart from the gasoline-powered version of the van. It gets a full-width light bar and a unique grille design with a chrome-diamond-like pattern. “E” badges sit in front and back to call the E-Tourneo out as electric. Its tall shape and utilitarian design make it clear that this van will be a practical electric runabout. Inside, the van seats five and features a 60/40 split fold for the rear seats — Ford claims 44% more cargo room than the outgoing Tourneo. The E-Tourneo also gets a small frunk that could be convenient for a charge cable or other small items.

As for interior luxuries, the interior is rather sparse. A fully digital cluster is paired up with a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system that controls most vital vehicle functions. There are still buttons on the steering wheel along with a volume knob and a couple of others on the center console, but this E-Tourneo relies heavily on the Sync 4 infotainment system. Both wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto are standard. A wireless charging pad is available, too.

The E-Tourneo is set to be built in Craiova, Romania, and go on sale in the second half of 2024 in Europe.

