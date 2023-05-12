This Armor All Heavy Duty Cleaner is 57% off on Amazon right now

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

For some, cleaning their car is a relaxing, meditative act. For others, it is a necessity that they’d rather get done as quickly as possible to get back to the more important things in life. I’m somewhere in the middle. I try to keep my car as clean as possible so I don’t have to do a major wash all the time. That’s where something like this Armor All Heavy Duty Cleaner comes in. It helps me keep both the inside and outside of my car dirt free in between washes. Right now you can snag a 24 ounce bottle of it for 57% off.

$7.23 at Amazon

Key Features:

Cleans surfaces covered in dirt, grease and even oil

Safe for both the exterior and interior of your vehicle

Works on metal, vinyl and plastic surfaces

This cleaner is great for cleaning up messes all over your car. It's safe on metal, vinyl and plastic and does a great job with dirt, grease and oil. It also works with tools and lawn equipment, so you can keep everything in your garage (or shed) clean and protected.