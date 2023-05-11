All-wheel-drive Volkswagen ID.7 GTX previewed ahead of Munich debut

The Volkswagen ID.7 range will grow with the addition of an all-wheel-drive, GTX-badged model. Due out before the end of 2023, the electric sedan will be positioned as the company's range-topping EV, and its drivetrain and chassis are being tuned with a focus on performance.

Volkswagen promises that "sporty design elements" set the GTX apart from the standard ID.7, but the preview images it released leave a lot to the imagination. The model depicted in the photos is finished in red with a black roof, which is the color combination seen on other GTX-branded members of the ID family, and it features a redesigned front bumper as well as black "GTX" emblems on the front doors. We're guessing that trim-specific wheel designs are among the visual changes made, but we'll need to be patient to discover the full design.

While interior photos haven't been released, Volkswagen notes that the GTX receives red contrast stitching on the seats, the dashboard, and the door panels. Technical details remain under wraps as well; all we know is that power will come from a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system. In contrast, the rear-wheel-drive ID.7 uses a single, rear-mounted electric motor rated at 282 horsepower and 402 pound-feet of torque.

The Volkswagen ID.7 GTX is scheduled to make its official debut at the Munich auto show taking place in September 2023, and sales in Europe will start shortly after. The model won't be sold in the United States, but the brand confirmed that all-wheel-drive will be offered here.

"We won't get the GTX trim pieces inside and out, but we will get the powertrain," a Volkswagen spokesperson told Autoblog.

Looking ahead, the ID.7 range will grow again with the addition of a station wagon inspired by the 2019 ID. Space Vizzion concept. We know that the ID.7 sedan will be sold (and even built in) the United States, but Volkswagen hasn't announced plans to bring the wagon here yet.

