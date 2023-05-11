Keep your car interior cool with this 61% off EcoNour sun shade

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

With winter firmly in the rearview, the sun seems to be peeking out from behind the clouds more and more every day. It's great for our vitamin D absorption, but it's often not-so-great for our car interiors. It's usually easy enough to park in the shade or even roll into a garage to hide from those potentially harmful UV rays, but many of us don't have that luxury. Luckily, it's easier and more affordable than ever to get a sun shade to help protect your car interior and keep it cool. This EcoNour option is the most popular brand on Amazon and in its standard size, it's currently 61% off.

$14 at Amazon

Key Features

Available in 8 sizes

Constructed with 240T "sun blocker" material to protect against UV rays

Foldable design

Includes a storage pouch

These EcoNour sun shades are available in eight different sizes with a size chart available on the product listing. They make use of 240T polyester protective material, which keeps your interior cool and protects against UV rays. This style of sun shade is durable, able to be folded, twisted and more. It also comes with its very own storage pouch that's small enough to easily fit in most vehicles glove box or door side pocket. Be sure to pick the correct size for your vehicle to get the most sun blockage!

More Top Picks