BMW R 12 NineT adds number with new generation

BMW's retro sports naked bike is getting a new generation this year. And to mark the occasion, its name gets another number, one in numerals this time. The BMW R 12 NineT will take over from the R NineT range. Details are a bit thin at the moment, but BMW did provide plenty of photos of one version of the motorcycle and a few basics.

As you may have guessed from the "12" in the name, the engine displaces 1.2 liters (give or take a couple cubic centimeters). That's not any different than the current model, though. And the new model still is a flat twin that's air and oil-cooled. The current bike makes 109 horsepower and 86 pound-feet of torque, and we wouldn't be surprised if the R 12 stays in that ballpark.

The basic layout seems the same, too. It's a tubular space frame with bolt-on rear subframe. The front wheel is on an upside-down fork with dual disc brakes with four-piston calipers. A single-side swing arm holds the rear, and power goes through a driveshaft rather than a chain. Both wheels are spoked and measure 17 inches in diameter, just like today's bike.

Styling is also clearly related but has definitely been updated. The tank and cowl have sharper creases, with the latter also looking a little taller than on some current R NineTs. It helps modernize the design of the bike.

As with the current NineT, the R 12 NineT will likely be offered in a variety of form factors including scrambler-style versions and possibly a basic "Pure" version. These versions will probably have different seat and front headlight cowl designs, possibly cast wheels instead of spoked examples, and even maybe some suspension changes (the current Pure has a standard front fork instead of the inverted type).

Full specifications for the R 12 NineT are coming this fall. It will probably be available soon after. Pricing will probably be comparable to the today's model. For reference, the regular R NineT starts at $16,640. Other variants are available for less, with the cheapest Pure version at $11,690.

